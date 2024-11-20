Ambush marketing will play a significant role in Black Friday sales. Don't be caught out

From humble beginnings, Black Friday has gained significant momentum and has become one of the shopping events of the season, marking the start of the festive season for many South Africans.

Carl Velusamy, manager at Mancosa School of Public Administration

Starting in the USA, Black Friday has been adopted in many parts of the world. And in true South African fashion, we have adapted the event and made it our own. But is it a worthwhile experience for shoppers? Do they read the full benefits of the event? Carl Velusamy, manager at the Mancosa School of Public Administration, notes that we need to pay attention to the marketing narrative used during Black Friday events.

Yearly growth

Despite the tough economic climate most South Africans experienced in 2023, Black Friday still brought massive numbers.

BankServ Africa’s online card authentication service, 3D-Secure, recorded 1.4 million Black Friday transactions totalling R1.39bn. This increased by 17% from the 1.2 million transactions in 2022 and was a 39% improvement from the R1bn spent during that event.

The BankServ Africa statistics show that South Africans started shopping at midnight, with 30,770 transactions recorded in the first hour of the Black Friday sales. Online sales peaked between 10am and 11am, with 93,814 transactions recorded. The last hour of Black Friday showed the largest hourly year-on-year online growth of 37%, with 34,157 transactions.

"Even with the tough economic environment in 2023, South Africans are still eager to participate in Black Friday sales. There is every indication that this year will be a massive event," points out Velusamy.

But are South Africans benefitting from the event? Velusamy points out that ambush marketing often plays a significant role in Black Friday events, and consumers need to be aware of a few things as they prepare to spend big next week.

Ambush marketing

Ambush marketing refers to a strategy where a brand leverages the visibility and presence of another brand's paid marketing efforts, often during major events, to gain exposure without bearing sponsorship costs. This practice is commonly seen at large sports events, where one brand capitalises on the audience and attention garnered by the official sponsors. For example, distributing free caps or merchandise outside a stadium during a major sports event can generate brand exposure without the need for formal sponsorship.

"Ambush marketing during Black Friday differs significantly from traditional marketing tactics because it focuses on associating a brand or product with the excitement and buzz around Black Friday without necessarily being an official participant in the promotions. Traditional marketing tactics around Black Friday typically involve planned sales, discounts, and extensive pre-event advertising directly linked to the Black Friday event, such as special email campaigns, social media ads, and in-store promotions designed well in advance.

"With ambush marketing, brands use the popularity of Black Friday to gain visibility without officially tying themselves to Black Friday-specific sales. This could be done by launching a similar campaign or using Black Friday-related language or themes without deep discounts. With traditional marketing, retailers participate directly in Black Friday, promoting time-sensitive sales and explicitly branding the event as a Black Friday sale, building a sense of urgency and exclusivity," says Velusamy.

Which is more effective? Velusamy points out that the effectiveness depends on the business goals. Traditional Black Friday marketing tactics generally yield better results if the goal is direct sales. The discounts and time-bound offers appeal to consumers actively looking to buy. Ambush marketing can be highly effective for brand awareness and long-term engagement. It positions the brand as relevant without the cost pressures of a sales-driven approach.

"Traditional marketing is more effective for retailers who aim to maximise immediate sales and capture impulse buyers. However, ambush marketing can be powerful for brands looking to create a memorable presence without eroding their profit margins, particularly for luxury or niche products not typically involved in Black Friday sales," says Velusamy.

Mzanzi uniqueness

One way South Africa puts a unique spin on Black Friday is that unlike the US – where Black Friday is celebrated on one day or a weekend – most South African retailers traditionally start their Black Friday sales at the beginning of November with a significant focus on online portals.

"As consumer habits shift around Black Friday, moving from single-day, in-store events to multi-week, omnichannel experiences, ambush marketing is also evolving to stay relevant. With the increasing emphasis on online shopping, ambush marketing campaigns will likely pivot to digital platforms. Brands may use search engine optimisation (SEO), social media ads, and content marketing to capture traffic meant for Black Friday searches, creating a soft ambush effect by appearing in consumers' feeds alongside Black Friday promotions without being a direct part of them.

"Brands may also lean on influencer collaborations to generate hype without explicit Black Friday promotions. Influencers can promote special deals around the same period, giving brands an edge through authenticity and engagement, especially among younger audiences less responsive to traditional sales tactics," says Velusamy.

He adds that ambush marketing has even more room to thrive as Black Friday expands and becomes less about a single shopping day. Brands can harness the anticipation around the season to create distinct, memorable campaigns that stand out from traditional discount-driven promotions.

Blending consumer trends with the need to sell

Velusamy points out that while consumer spending is recovering, the pain of the 2023 economic climate and the current cost-of-living crisis may impact festive season consumer spending. "I think it is important that consumers do not get caught up in the hype of the season and remain true to the values they look for in brands throughout the year," says Velusamy.

Brands should align ambush and traditional marketing campaigns with the brand's core values and message. For example, if sustainability is central, a campaign that promotes mindful shopping or eco-friendly choices can stand out as unique and authentic. "Why does this matter? Consumers are quick to recognise disingenuous tactics. A campaign grounded in genuine values is more likely to resonate and build long-term loyalty," says Velusamy.

Velusamy adds that brands should avoid misleading consumers by implying discounts or limited-time deals if those don't exist. Instead, focus on clear messaging around what the brand offers and how it adds value. This matters because marketing should not undermine consumer trust. Clarity and respect for the audience will help ensure the campaign is well-received and build positive brand equity.

Velusamy urges consumers to be aware of what they are purchasing, and the tactics used by retailers over this period. "I think the biggest mistake that retailers can make is assuming that consumers are blind to what takes place around them. Consumers are increasingly tracking the price of products during the year and are aware that retailers often increase the price of the product a month or two before Black Friday to make it seem as if a sale presents a massive saving. Don't try to fool consumers," urges Velusamy.



