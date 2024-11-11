Always-on always delivers

Keep brands humming without the big headlines

Sustainable PR isn’t about saving the planet; it’s about saving your brand from going silent. Think of it as an ‘always-on’ strategy that keeps your client’s name active and maintains momentum between big announcements. It’s a proactive way to ensure your brand’s story never skips a beat. While this may seem obvious, it is often overlooked. At DarkMatter we refer to this as the ‘hum’ of the brand.

Rather than relying solely on major announcements, sustainable PR emphasises continuous, meaningful engagement - even when there’s no breaking news. This approach is a sure-fire way to avoid the peaks and valleys of traditional PR and ultimately spread value to your clients.

Why sustainable PR matters

Many clients only look at hiring a Public Relations expert for ‘tentpole’ events - big moments like product launches, major partnerships, or leadership changes. While these events generate valuable attention, they’re short-lived, often leaving brands with long gaps in visibility and engagement. Sustainable PR, by contrast, uses an ‘always-on’ model to maintain consistent presence during quieter times. It bridges these gaps with ongoing storytelling, allowing the brand to stay connected to its audience.

Relying solely on PR’s peak moments may lead to temporary bursts of attention, but these don’t always convert into long-term awareness or loyalty. Brands that adopt a sustainable model are less likely to fade from view during quieter periods.

Additionally, sustainable PR moves away from the ‘wait for news’ approach that can frustrate clients, especially startups or growing businesses that may not have a constant stream of announcements. By demonstrating ongoing value, sustainable PR showcases a brand’s personality, strengths, and insights continuously, ensuring that your clients feel their investment is worthwhile.

Let’s look at the core components used to foster long-term media relations and brand visibility:

Developing a strong brand narrative

The foundation of a sustainable PR strategy is a clear and compelling brand story. This goes beyond a basic mission statement; it’s about defining the brand’s unique value and positioning it effectively to the media. Through collaboration, PR teams and clients can create a PR Messaging Matrix that distils the brand’s story into concise, media-friendly language. This strong narrative serves as a launchpad for continuous storytelling.

Maintaining an always-on approach

With a brand narrative in place, sustainable PR keeps content and engagement flowing. This could involve sharing thought leadership articles, industry insights, or behind-the-scenes glimpses, all of which build credibility and keep the brand visible. Repurposing content for various platforms helps reach diverse audiences, enhancing the brand’s presence and trust over time.

Building media relationships and thought leadership

In sustainable PR, media relationships aren’t transactional. By regularly providing valuable insights, PR teams can position their clients as go-to experts for journalists and industry influencers. This approach builds a mutually beneficial relationship, helping establish the brand as an industry leader and ensuring coverage that doesn’t solely depend on major news.

Integrating PR with digital platforms

Sustainable PR isn’t limited to earned media; it should be reflected across owned media as well. A strong digital presence on social media, newsletters, and blogs, anchored in the brand’s website, reinforces PR messages while optimising for SEO. Integrating PR with a digital strategy amplifies reach, ensuring the brand’s message resonates widely and effectively.

Leveraging data and insights

Sustainable PR requires ongoing evaluation to understand what resonates with audiences. Data from social media, website traffic, and press coverage provide insights into topics that drive engagement. PR teams can use these insights to refine their strategies, doubling down on popular subjects and adapting to evolving trends.

Agility for impact

Brands practicing sustainable PR are agile, able to align with relevant cultural or industry trends. Sharing timely perspectives on issues like sustainability or technological advancements demonstrates that the brand is in tune with audience priorities, further strengthening its relevance.

In closing, sustainable PR builds a resilient, adaptable public image, helping brands stay visible, relevant, and impactful even without headline-grabbing news. For any brand aiming to stay in the public conversation, adopting a sustainable PR approach is essential.

When looking for a cost-effective addition to your marketing mix that offers more bang for your buck, smoother integration of messaging and maximum impact, don’t overlook the simple effectiveness of sustainable public relations.



