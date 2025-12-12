South Africa
    AfroFuture x PV0 and Martell launch 'Blanche' in Cape Town

    AfroFuture x PV0, presented by Martell, comes together to bring Cape Town the first installation of their newest entity, Blanche, a day time event to ring in the new year in luxurious style.
    12 Dec 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Afrofuture, known for bringing to life the most reverberating parties across Africa, has just launched their latest venture alongside PV0 & Martell, namely Blanche.

    The latest 'all white' luxury lifestyle event is set to become an annual staple and cultural capsule that boldly rings in the new years festivities in style.

    Set against the backdrop of the skyline of Cape Town summer, this luxe soiree reimagines an all-white theme as part of an experiential event.

    A bespoke experience curated by Afrofuture x PV0 presented by Martell - Blanche promises to deliver a fusion of fashion, art, live music, good food and culture that creates a memorable daytime experience for all in attendance.

    Event details

    When: Sunday, 4 January 2026
    Where: The Terrace Rooftop
    Time: Doors open at 2PM
    Price: R45O upwards
    Tickets: Howler.

