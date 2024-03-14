Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Agro-processing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Herman Mashaba gives us insights into the ground work Action SA has done so far.

Herman Mashaba gives us insights into the ground work Action SA has done so far.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

    By Maytaal Angel
    14 Mar 2024
    14 Mar 2024
    Major African cocoa plants in Ivory Coast and Ghana have stopped or cut processing because they cannot afford to buy beans, four trading sources said, which means chocolate prices around the world are likely to soar. Chocolate makers have already increased prices to consumers, after three years of poor cocoa harvests, with a fourth expected, in the two countries that produce nearly 60% of the world's cocoa.
    Source:
    Source: Freepik

    Cocoa prices have more than doubled over the last year, scaling numerous all-time highs.

    "We need massive demand destruction to catch up with the supply destruction," Tropical Research Services' Steve Wateridge, a world expert on cocoa, said.

    Chocolate-makers cannot produce chocolate using raw cocoa and rely on processors to turn beans into butter and liquor that can be made into chocolate.

    But the processors say they cannot afford to buy the beans.

    State-controlled Ivorian bean processor Transcao, one of the country's nine major plants, said it had stopped buying beans because of their price.

    It said it was still processing from stock but did not say what capacity it was running at. Two industry sources said the plant was almost idle.

    They asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly on the issue.

    One of the two sources said more major state-run plants could shut soon in top grower Ivory Coast, which produces nearly half the world's cocoa.

    The same two sources said even global trader Cargill struggled to source beans for its major processing plant in Ivory Coast, halting operations for about a week last month. Cargill did not respond to a request for comment.

    Cocoa grower Ghana, with most of its eight plants, including state-owned Cocoa Processing Company (CPC), have repeatedly suspended work for weeks since the season started in October, two separate industry sources said.

    CPC said it is operating at about 20% of capacity because of the shortage of beans.

    Disruption at the farm gate

    The price rally has derailed a long-established mechanism for global cocoa trade, through which farmers sell beans to local dealers who sell them on to processing plants or global traders.

    Those traders then sell beans or cocoa products - butter, powder and cocoa liquor - to global chocolate giants such as Nestle, Hershey and Mondelez.

    In normal times, the market is heavily regulated - traders and processors purchase beans from local dealers up to a year in advance at pre-agreed prices. Local regulators then set lower farmgate prices that farmers can charge for beans.

    However, in times of shortage like this year, the system breaks down - local dealers often pay farmers a premium to the farmgate price to secure beans.

    The dealers then sell the beans on the spot market at higher prices instead of delivering them at pre-agreed prices.

    As global traders rush to purchase those beans at any price to meet their obligations with the chocolate firms, local processors are often left short of beans.

    Ivorian and Ghanaian authorities normally try to protect local plants by issuing them with cheap loans or by limiting the volumes of beans that global traders can purchase.

    This year, however, plants are not getting the cocoa they pre-ordered and cannot afford to buy at higher spot prices.

    Already, chocolate makers have raised prices. US retail stores charged 11.6% more for chocolate products last year compared with 2022, data from market research firm Circana shows.

    The International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) expects global cocoa production will fall by 10.9% to 4.45 million metric tonnes this season.

    Grindings - a measure of demand - will fall by 4.8% to 4.78 million as processors struggle to buy beans and supply less butter at a higher price to chocolate makers, which in turn raises prices.

    The supply-demand mismatch will leave the market with a deficit of 374,000 tons this season, up from 74,000 tonnes last season, according to the ICCO.

    This means processors and chocolate firms will have to draw on cocoa stocks to fully cover their needs. The ICCO expects global cocoa stocks to fall to their lowest in 45 years by the season's end.

    Wateridge of Tropical Research said the cocoa market could post another deficit next season based on the severity of bean disease in West Africa.

    The market has not seen four successive years of deficit since the late 1960s, ICCO data shows.

    Read more: chocolate, cocoa farming, agroprocessing, Maytaal Angel
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Maytaal Angel

    Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Barbara Lewis.

    Related

    FSA's new livestock safety system to mitigate foot-and-mouth disease risks
    FSA's new livestock safety system to mitigate foot-and-mouth disease risks
    2 hours
    Ivory Coast regulator warns cocoa exporters not to overpay
    Ivory Coast regulator warns cocoa exporters not to overpay
     1 day
    SA poultry reacts to ITAC's rebates on select imported chickens
    SA poultry reacts to ITAC's rebates on select imported chickens
    2 days
    Source: ©monticello via
    FAO report: World food commodity prices decline for 7th consecutive month
    3 days
    Astral Foods sells minority stake in Quantum Foods
    Astral Foods sells minority stake in Quantum Foods
    8 Mar 2024
    191st South African Dairy Championships breaks entry records
    191st South African Dairy Championships breaks entry records
    8 Mar 2024
    Make your Easter sparkle with Lindt South Africa
    Ninety9centsMake your Easter sparkle with Lindt South Africa
    Small-scale fishers could be allowed to catch new species
    Small-scale fishers could be allowed to catch new species
     5 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz