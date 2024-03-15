Adidas unveils new kits ahead of UEFA Euro 2024

Ahead of UEFA Euro 2024, adidas has unveiled the latest series of technical performance kits for seven of its biggest federations. Belgium, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Scotland, Spain, and Wales receive reimagined home and away designs – uniting fans and players via celebrations of both traditional and modern identity, as teams compete for the coveted Henri Delaunay Cup.

Image supplied

Each of the jerseys are built to inspire a sense of pride and belonging, blending traditional elements, with modern style to create something truly new for this next generation of players.

Building on the canvas of the jersey - a symbol of hope and unity - the adidas design team focused on delivering something that gives an unexpected, and fresh perspective from what has come before, while remaining respectful and true to their football heritage.

These concepts are explored in varying ways throughout the collection, including:

Fresh application of national colours and exploration into new bolder hues – for example, the rarely seen ‘Tricolore’ for Italy's home and away shirts, and a vibrant never-before seen colour scheme for Germany’s away kit.

Recoding traditional patterns and applying them in fresh ways. This includes a modern interpretation of tartan in the Scotland shirt, and patterns reflecting the carnation - the national flower – which adorn the base of Spain’s home and away kits.

Introducing fresh symbols to traditional federation wear, such as the Belgium away kit which celebrates the nation’s rich art and design culture, specifically cartoonist, Hergé, and the comic character he is famously known for; Tintin. Inspired by Tintin’s iconic outfit, a royal nod is found on the back of the collar with a golden crown that glimmers against a bright blue backdrop



Across the collection, a blend of dynamic shapes and colours express the jubilation and hope that fans and players share ahead of, and during, a major tournament



Sam Handy, VP of Product and Design at adidas said: ‘The national shirt is the visual symbol that binds a nation together, as its team looks to deliver moments for fans that will last a lifetime. With this, the shirt represents so much more than sport – it represents unity, it represents a passion that connects us, and it represents an identity that is celebrated at its highest during an international tournament. We bind this emotion and energy by nodding to the intrinsic DNA of each federation, topped with bold new looks, which fans can wear proudly, both in the stands and on the streets this summer’. “

Crafted for performance and to provide world class players with the confidence to play under pressure, the lightweight jerseys feature the latest in adidas technology and were created in close collaboration with each federation.

Each jersey includes either Heat.RDY technology, optimised to keep players feeling comfortable, or AeroReady technology, sweat-wicking or absorbent materials that keep players feeling dry.

Lighter crests and additional mesh panels are also applied, helping improve airflow and comfort, to help players focus on the game at hand.

The newly unveiled federation kits are just one example of how adidas is showing up for fans and athletes at this Summer’s tournament. As proud UEFA partners for several decades, adidas provides the official match ball for UEFA Euro 2024 – Fussballliebe - bringing connected ball technology to a UEFA Euro for the first time.