Logistics & Transport Aviation
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

7Colors CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Aviation News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Acsa posts strong financial results with R472m profit in 2023/24

    6 Sep 2024
    6 Sep 2024
    Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has reported strong financial results for the 2023/24 financial year, recording an after-tax profit of R472m. This marks a significant improvement from the previous year, driven by a 16% rise in revenue to R7bn and a 51% increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) to R2.9bn, despite a challenging global economic environment.
    Source: 4045 via
    Source: 4045 via Freepik

    The company prudently contained the total operating expenditure with the return to normal operating levels, increasing by 13% to R4.1bn (2022/23: R3.6bn). The primary contributors to the increase in operating expenditure were maintenance,
    security, utilities, cleaning and employee costs.

    Employee expenditure increased to R1.6bn (2022/23: R1.2bn). This is due to progress in filling vacancies created by the Staff Cost Reduction Programme, introduced in 2020, and the restoration of some employee rewards and benefits.

    Credit losses and investment portfolio gains

    Credit losses on trade receivables were significantly lower, and the Group's investment property portfolio benefited from fair value gains. These factors positively contributed to the first after-tax profit of R472 million since the 2020 financial year,
    compared to a loss of R466m in 2022/23.

    Aeronautical revenue improved by 21% to R3.6bn (FY2022/23: R3.0bn). The 8% increase in aircraft movements, 16% increase in departing passengers and 4.4% inflationary tariff increase contributed to this performance.

    Similarly, non-aeronautical revenue performance benefited from the improved trading conditions, increasing by 12% to R3.4bn (2022/23: R3.1bn).

    The bulk of this income was derived from retail activities (R1.1bn) and property rentals (R924m).

    Strategic shifts and long-term sustainability

    The transition from the recover and sustain strategy to the innovate, grow, and sustain strategy, as well as the revised financial plan, provided a structured management approach and a means of resourcing the business in a way that has enabled the group to secure and safeguard its long-term sustainability.

    Capital expenditure was limited to airport maintenance, refurbishments and rehabilitation, and efficiency and technology-related projects. A total of R568m (FY2022/23: R422m) was spent on those projects.

    The annual financial statements have been audited by the group's auditors, Auditor General South Africa, who expressed an unqualified opinion thereon.

    The annual financial statements, including the audit opinion and key audit matters, can be found on the group's website.

    Read more: airline industry, aviation, Airports Company South Africa, air travel, travel industry
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz