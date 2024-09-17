ACI Africa conference tackles key issues in innovation, sustainability, and collaboration

The 33rd Airports Council International (ACI) Africa Annual General Assembly and Regional Conference, held from September 16 to 22, 2024, at the new Acsa International Indaba Conference Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, will focus on the theme "Flying Together: Airport Alliances and Partnerships."

The conference aims to advance the collective interests of African airports and promote professional excellence in airport operations. It underscores ACI Africa's commitment to enhancing the safety, security, and sustainability of the air transport industry across the continent.

ACI Africa currently serves more than 75 airport members which operate more than 265 airports in 54 countries.

Exploring collaborative efforts

The conference theme presents the sector with the opportunity to explore the potential of collaborative efforts needed to enhance connectivity, improve operational efficiencies, and drive sustainable growth in the African aviation sector. The programme features interactive sessions, training seminars, and panel discussions with some of the leading voices in aviation on the continent.

Conference deliberations cover critical topics such as technology and innovation, safety, environmental sustainability at African airports, and economic regulatory models to support airport growth, among many others.

ACI Africa secretary general, Ali Tounsi believes this year’s conference theme underscores the vital importance of working collaboratively to overcome the challenges facing the aviation industry.

“In today's interconnected world, airports cannot operate in isolation. By fostering partnerships between airports, airlines, regulatory bodies, and other stakeholders, we can achieve greater efficiency, innovation, and resilience,” said Tounsi.

Panel sessions will be addressing pertinent matters related to adaptation challenges to climate change; smart tools and infrastructure for smart airports; challenging the status quo and reinventing the airport industry; and ESG framework for airports, amongst others.

ACI Africa conference delegates will also have an opportunity to enjoy the Africa Aerospace and Defence Exhibition 2024 on Saturday, 21 September 2024, which promises to be a highly sophisticated airshow, showcasing technological innovations in defence aviation.

Delegates will also get to engage with South African cultural and historical experiences with a visit to the Apartheid Museum and Soweto Township on the conference Social Day slated for Sunday, 22 September.