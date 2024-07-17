A single system for engineering companies in South Africa

But not just any ERP will do. Engineering companies need a single system that speaks their language, understands their unique workflows, and is rugged enough for the South African context.

The benefits of an engineering ERP

Gone are the days when implementing an off-the-shelf system was an option. While the price tag may be tempting, it is a short-lived win. These systems are often an odd combination of being both difficult to use, as well as not complex enough to handle multi-faceted operational requirements. On the other hand, a custom-built ERP is also no longer feasible, as they are exorbitantly expensive and have a bad reputation for being inflexible and difficult to upgrade.

At the very least, what you want is a modern, cloud-based ERP system.

The basic ERP system

This offers a unified platform designed to address the specific pain points of engineering companies operating in South Africa.

Single source of truth Replace scattered spreadsheets and disconnected tools with a centralised ERP system. This provides a holistic view of your entire operation, from the shop floor to the boardroom.

Real-time visibility Access live data on sales, orders, resource utilisation, and manufacturing. Make informed decisions based on up-to-the-minute information.

Streamlined workflows Automate repetitive tasks, eliminate manual data entry, and enforce approval processes with built-in checklists and notifications. This frees up engineers to focus on what they do best – engineering.

Maintenance efficiency Schedule preventative maintenance and predict equipment failures to minimise downtime and extend the lifespan of your assets.

But is this enough for engineering companies with growth objectives?

Not necessarily.

You have to buy more to get more. Why extra add-ons are not always a plus

If you opt for a typical ‘vanilla’ ERP system with just the core basics, you will need to purchase additional modules if you hope to manage your entire operations in one system.

These add-ons could be:

Accounting,

Production management,

Inventory management,

Project management,

MIS and reports,

Procurement, etc.

Not to mention the dire need for industry-specific functionality such as multiple units of measure, multi-currency, and integrated financial tracking and reports.

It is likely that these add-ons will also need to be integrated with your ERP, and - aside from the additional customisation costs - they stand the risk of not being compatible with your system.

QuickEasy ERP: A true single system for engineering firms

These challenges can seem insurmountable. However, a comprehensive and bespoke ERP system like QuickEasy BOS is the solution. A single system in the truest sense of the word, it is specifically tailored to solve the entire scope of unique needs of engineering firms. So you get everything you need in one unified system - from shop floor to top floor. As a single system, you reduce risk, duplications, wasted time, and human errors.

Plus, QuickEasy includes unique features ideal for engineering firms that set this ERP apart from the rest.

Units of measure You will be hard-pressed to find this functionality built into any other ERP system. However, with QuickEasy, this is built-in. QuickEasy ERP understands that engineering projects often require different units of measure at different stages. Whether you're buying in bulk (e.g., tons), counting stock in smaller units (e.g., kilograms), or issuing materials to the factory in even smaller increments (e.g., grams), QuickEasy ERP adapts effortlessly. This ensures accuracy throughout your supply chain and eliminates the need for manual conversions.

Multi-currency Manage transactions in multiple currencies, and simplify imports, exports, and international collaborations. QuickEasy ERP automatically handles exchange rates and conversions, ensuring accurate financial reporting and compliance.

Integrated financial tracking and reporting Get a complete financial picture of your business with built-in accounting tools that track project costs, inventory valuation, and overall profitability. Generate detailed reports for WIP, GRV, sales recognition, and more, all within a single system.

Workflow management and optimisation With inbuilt checklists, approvals and notifications, your workflow management, visibility, and control are made easy.

Project management and control QuickEasy ERP goes beyond basic project tracking. Gain deep insights into project profitability, resource allocation, and potential risks. Identify and address issues before they derail your projects.

Procurement management Manage suppliers, streamline RFQs, and track purchase orders with ease. Negotiate better deals and ensure timely delivery of materials.

Inventory optimisation Get accurate, real-time inventory data to avoid stockouts and excess inventory. Track materials from procurement to production to delivery.

QC and non-compliance reports Effective quality control is possible with QuickEasy’s built-in QC and NCR functionality.

Local support, international experience While QuickEasy has an international footprint, the dedicated customer service team is locally based, committed to your success, and understands the South African context.

Upgrade to the engineer’s preferred ERP: QuickEasy

QuickEasy ticks all the boxes and more. It’s time to empower your engineering team with a system designed to streamline and sustain profitable operations. With tailored features, an intuitive interface, and unparalleled domain expertise, this modern ERP solution will take your company further. Overcome complexities, streamline operations, and embrace the power of a unified platform designed specifically for South African engineering firms. The time for change is now.