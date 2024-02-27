Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Agribusiness Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The impact of the ANC on South Africa.

The impact of the ANC on South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    A big surprise as agriculture GDP plunges in the second half of 2023

    Paul MakubeBy Paul Makube
    7 Mar 2024
    7 Mar 2024
    Despite massive challenges, South Africa’s economy managed to expand by 0.6% in 2023. With a rebound of 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the final quarter of 2023, South Africa (SA) avoided a technical recession. While six other sectors of the economy posted growth, the same cannot be said about agriculture which contracted for the second consecutive quarter by plunging by 9.7% quarter-on-quarter in Q4 of 2023 after a -11.7 quarter-on-quarter reading in Q2 according to Statistics South Africa. The overall agriculture’s gross value added for 2023 plummeted by 12.2% year-on-year.
    Source: Oleksandr Ryzhkov via
    Source: Oleksandr Ryzhkov via Freepik

    Although our expectations were still for a slowdown on the back of disease-induced production cuts in the livestock sector, particularly poultry, this magnitude of contraction surprised deeper on the downside. SA’s summer crop harvest was magnificent, with maize topping 16.4 million tonnes (+6% year-on-year) and soybeans posting a record high of 2.8 million tonnes for the 2022/23 production season. We saw a similar feat in the sugar subsector, which outperformed the previous season by 3% to 18.5 million tonnes.

    While average commodity prices were down across the grain and oilseed complex on a quarterly basis, they were still sharply higher relative to the same period last year. Average yellow maize fell by 5.8% quarter-on-quarter but surged by 15.9% year-on-year at R3,917/t in Q4 of 2023. Although falling by 11.6% quarter-on-quarter in Q4, average white maize prices were still up by a whopping 18.9% year-on-year at R4,145/t.

    Soybeans fell by 1.2% quarter-on-quarter but are still 106% higher year-on-year at R9,261/t. Wheat and sunflower were exceptions, with quarterly gains of 10% quarter-on-quarter and 13.5% year-on-year at R5,990/t for the former and the latter advancing by 0.4% quarter-on-quarter and 19.7% year-on-year at R9,042/t.

    Agricultural export gains

    Agriculture still surprised on the upside, with the total value of export earnings jumping by 3% year-on-year to $13.2bn in 2023. The increase in agriculture exports was underpinned by gains for citrus, maize, apples and pears, nuts, wine, soybeans, sugar, wool, grapes, berries, avocados, and fruit juices.

    The weaker rand exchange rate enhanced export earnings in addition to better prices for some of the products. Overall, the rand depreciated by 14.2% year-on-year, and all produce benefited, although seasonality determined the flow of these products at different times of the year.

    The agriculture outlook has turned negative following a relatively good start to the 2023/24 crop season with good rains, which saw farmers increase their planted area for summer crops by 1.2% year-on-year to 4.4 million hectares. Inclement weather with excessive heat caused a lot of stress and wilting of crops during the critical growth stage, thus negatively impacting potential yields. A lower summer crop harvest will lead to another contraction in agriculture performance in 2024.

    Read more: agriculture industry, Paul Makube, South Africa agriculture
    NextOptions

    About Paul Makube

    Paul Makube is Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB.

      Related

      Cybersecurity in agriculture: A critical factor for South Africa's food security
      Cybersecurity in agriculture: A critical factor for South Africa's food security
      4 hours
      Dry weather hits southern Africa&#x2019;s farmers, putting key maize supplies at risk: How to blunt the impact
      Dry weather hits southern Africa’s farmers, putting key maize supplies at risk: How to blunt the impact
       1 day
      Gauteng emerging farmers urged to apply for funding
      Gauteng emerging farmers urged to apply for funding
      2 days
      Southern Oil innovates with canola oil waste turned into animal feed
      Southern Oil innovates with canola oil waste turned into animal feed
      3 days
      Climate change: Alarming Africa-wide report predicts 30% drop in crop revenue, 50 million without water
      Climate change: Alarming Africa-wide report predicts 30% drop in crop revenue, 50 million without water
       1 Mar 2024
      Adverse weather dampens crops outlook for 2023/24 production season
      Adverse weather dampens crops outlook for 2023/24 production season
       29 Feb 2024
      South African farmers turn to strategic planning amidst escalating costs
      South African farmers turn to strategic planning amidst escalating costs
      28 Feb 2024
      SA beef hits Saudi shelves after 15-month negotiation
      SA beef hits Saudi shelves after 15-month negotiation
      27 Feb 2024
      More industry news

      Next
      Let's do Biz