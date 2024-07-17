2024 GoGettaz Agripreneur finalists announced

The winners of the GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Competition have been announced. The Top 12 finalists for 2024, showcasing exceptional innovation and a visionary approach to sustainable agriculture, have been selected from nearly 2,000 applicants across Africa. These young agrifood leaders will travel to Kigali, Rwanda, in early September to pitch their ventures live at the GoGettaz Africa finals during the Africa Food Systems Forum (AFS Forum).

The week-long event offers them valuable exposure and networking opportunities with global industry leaders, potential investors, and influential agriculture and food sector policymakers.

Along with a chance to win one of two $50,000 grand prizes and eligibility to be considered for GoGettaz Impact Awards totalling an additional $60,000, the AFS Forum offers young entrepreneurs (ages 18-35) a unique opportunity for building strategic partnerships to take their agribusinesses to new heights.

Innovative solutions and impact

Amongst the entrepreneurial ventures competing to win this year’s GoGettaz Africa prizes were many products and services demonstrating new approaches to improving rural livelihoods, promoting responsible water usage, minimising post-harvest loss, and tackling agricultural waste in sustainable and creative ways.

The ventures were recognised not only for their profitability, or high potential for profit, but also for their positive impact on communities and the environment. By supporting Africa’s young leaders, GoGettaz is investing in the next generation of agrifood innovators with a vision to play a crucial role in shaping a more prosperous, productive, and planet-friendly future for African agriculture.

“The passion and innovations demonstrated by these young entrepreneurs are truly inspiring,” says Svein Tore Holsether, president and CEO of Yara International and GoGettaz co-founder.

"Africa needs impact-leaders in the food system. Of the twenty countries most at risk of the effects of climate change, seventeen are in Africa. Many of our young GoGettaz agripreneurs have told us they are heavily affected by extreme and unpredictable weather, especially in areas where water scarcity is already an issue.

"It is heartening to see that young food systems leaders, like our twelve GoGettaz finalists, are operating climate-resilient and innovative ventures. We are very excited to see them in action at the GoGettaz finals."

Future of Africa's agripreneurs

Strive Masiyiwa, founder and chairman of Econet Group and GoGettaz co-founder, emphasises: “This is what Africa’s future looks like, and it is a bright future. I have said it before, and we’ll keep saying it until everyone hears: Africa is a continent of talented entrepreneurs. The innovative products, business models, and ground-breaking technologies being developed today by our GoGettaz entrepreneurs are amazing.

"Not only are our young business leaders working to launch and grow profitable ventures that create good jobs and grow prosperity across Africa’s agrifood sector; many are also tackling climate and development quandaries that have been perplexing global experts for years. To us, GoGettaz means having a solution-seeking, action-focused entrepreneurial mindset! We salute them all."

The Top 12 finalists

Women agripreneurs

1. Salimata Toh – Agribanana, Côte d’Ivoire

Agribanana transforms banana plant waste into eco-friendly products like natural fibres, paper pulp, and biodegradable packaging. Their patented process adds value to agricultural waste, promoting sustainable consumption and reducing environmental impact.

2. Deborah Nzarubara – Grecom, DR Congo

Grecom specialises in the production, sale, and transformation of beekeeping products using their Nyuki Tech platform. This platform enables apiculturists to track and manage their hives remotely, ensuring optimal production and bee health, while connecting small producers to market information and customers.

3. Fatima El Khou – Jafife, Morocco

Jafife uses digitalised solar dryers to transform crops and seafood into long-lasting dried food products and natural dyes, supporting sustainable supply chains in the agri-food industry. Their innovative approach maintains the nutritional value and quality of dried products while utilizing renewable energy.

4. Tisya Mukuna – La Boite, DR Congo

La Boite produces La Kinoise coffee, cultivated and transformed entirely in Kinshasa, managing the entire value chain from plantation to processing. By reviving abandoned coffee plantations and supporting local cooperatives, they improve agricultural practices and create economic opportunities through their ‘One Cart, One Job’ programme.

5. Riantsoa Mialinarindra – Sakafo Madagascar, Madagascar

Sakafo Madagascar processes fruits and vegetables grown by small-scale farmers into traceable, nutritious food products. Their holistic ecosystem supports sustainable farming practices, reduces post-harvest loss, and promotes a circular economy with composting and clean energy initiatives.

6. Arristine Mendes – Shaddaï Aquaculture, Senegal

Shaddaï Aquaculture produces fish feed without fish meal, using alternative protein sources and lysis technology for digestibility. This innovation protects the environment by reducing overfishing and provides high-quality feed to support sustainable aquaculture.

Men agripreneurs

1. Mogale Maleka – Agang Bokamoso Farms (AB Farms), South Africa

AB Farms’ patented hydroponic system operates efficiently during water and power shortages, using 90% less water and 10 times less land than traditional farming. Their vertical farming system enables farmers to produce nutritious crops, that are virtually pesticide-free, in urban areas, on degraded land, or in areas with poor soil conditions.

2. Amir Redwan Ahmed – ChipChip, Ethiopia

ChipChip uses an innovative “group buying” model to provide affordable, quality food to urban families while empowering farmers. Their platform aggregates demand, reducing logistics costs and offering consumers wholesale prices, which are at least 20% lower than market rates.

3. Habib Mestiri – Hayat Technology, Tunisia

Hayat Technology’s GrowIt system uses AI-driven sensors and real-time data analysis to optimize water usage and enhance crop management. This advanced irrigation technology is accessible and affordable for farmers, improving productivity and sustainability.

4. Iddi Mohammed Faried – Kodu Technology, Ghana

Kodu Technology uses banana and plantain fibres to create eco-friendly sanitary pads, addressing health and hygiene challenges. Their approach turns agricultural waste into valuable products, supporting local agriculture and providing affordable, biodegradable menstrual products to underserved communities.

5. Mostafa Hassanen – Plug’n’Grow, Egypt

Plug’n’Grow specializes in hydroponic and aquaculture solutions, enabling growers to produce premium quality crops with minimal resources. Their systems reduce capital and operational costs by 70% compared to traditional methods, optimizing resource efficiency and crop yields.

6. Charles Oyamo – Rethread Africa, Kenya

Rethread Africa converts agricultural waste from smallholder farmers into sustainable bioplastics, providing eco-friendly materials for various industries. This technology reduces the reliance on synthetic materials and increases farmers’ income without additional labour, promoting sustainable agriculture.

To prepare these top agripreneurs for their live, on-stage business pitches, they will receive personalised pitch training in the weeks leading up to the GoGettaz finals.

Amath Pathe Sene, managing director of the Africa Food Systems Forum, adds: “The GoGettaz Finals at the AFS Forum draws huge crowds every year. People want to see what Africa’s most exciting young agrifood leaders are bringing to the table, and they never disappoint. The contestants who are in the 2024 GoGettaz Agripreneur Prize Finals are exceptional. They are addressing the multifaceted challenges facing our agrifood sector. I do not doubt that the delegates attending this year’s summit will be very impressed.”

GoGettaz invites you to join the conversation and support your favourite agripreneurs. Follow @GoGettazAfrica on social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, and YouTube) and participate in their journey towards transforming agriculture in Africa.