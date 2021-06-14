Media In brief South Africa

Sanef mourns the passing of Wandile Fana

14 Jun 2021
The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) is mourning the passing of media freedom activist, editor and publisher, Wandile Fana, due to Covid-19 related complications on Friday afternoon. The 45-year-old was the publisher of Skawara News, a community publication based in Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape.

Fana was also the president of the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP), a board member at the Press Council of South Africa (PCSA) and served as one of the panelists of the Sanef Media Relief Fund, alongside Mathatha Tsedu, Joe Thloloe, and Melody Emmett.
