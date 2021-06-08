Media In brief South Africa

  We Will Rock You tour of SA postpones to 2022
    Showtime Management and international partner Selladoor Worldwide have postponed the South African tour of the We Will Rock You musical to 2022. South Africa is currently in its third wave of Covid-19 infections and, as such, the government has implemented precautions that only allows for a total audience of 100 people.
  #YouthMatters: Leigh-Anne Salonika, founder of OnlyKind
    From East London to some of South Africa's most storied agencies. After winning on global stages and achieving what she set out to on the inside of the corporate advertising machinery, Leigh-Anne Salonika is living her purpose, and in doing so working with brands to unlock theirs By Evan-Lee Courie
  6 critical PoPIA compliance steps to take before 1 July
    The eleventh hour is upon businesses who are not Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPIA) compliant. The effective date of 1 July is upon us. By Rian Schoeman
Fourth annual World News Day on 28 September 2021

8 Jun 2021
World News Day, a global campaign to display support for journalists and their audiences, who using facts and understanding, make the world a better place, will take place on 28 September 2021 for its fourth offering.

This year, World News Day will focus on the critical importance of credible journalism in providing trustworthy information about the climate crisis.

World News Day's organisers, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and the World Editors Forum (WEF) are hopig that more than 300 news organisation will participate in this important campaign. For more information and to secure your news organisation's participation in World News Day, please email Alexander Jones, global project coordinator, at gro.yadswendlrow@senoja.
