World News Day, a global campaign to display support for journalists and their audiences, who using facts and understanding, make the world a better place, will take place on 28 September 2021 for its fourth offering.
This year, World News Day will focus on the critical importance of credible journalism in providing trustworthy information about the climate crisis.
World News Day's organisers, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) and the World Editors Forum (WEF) are hopig that more than 300 news organisation will participate in this important campaign. For more information and to secure your news organisation's participation in World News Day, please email Alexander Jones, global project coordinator, at gro.yadswendlrow@senoja
.