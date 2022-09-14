DW Akademie film development funding programme opens to Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda

Filmmakers from Ethiopia, Tanzania and Uganda are invited to apply for film development funding and training offered by DW Akademie.

The open call will run until October 26, 2022 to apply for the one-year fellowship programme.

Potential applicants who have made at least one film and have a concept or script for a feature-length documentary, fiction or hybrid film will be considered. The programme is designed to take proposed films through the development stage and make them ready for production.

Natascha Schwanke, DW Akademie director of media development, says: "The continued success of African films in international festivals, in theatres and even on Netflix has shown that filmmaking in Africa is on the rise. The goal of the Film Development Fund is to further support filmmakers – both established and aspiring – who are working to bring African stories to a wider audience."

A commitment to African filmmaking

The programme, supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), will bring together five candidates from each country to work on the development of their films.

Successful applicants will receive €10,000, be matched with an experienced mentor for the duration of the programme and have access to tailor-made training and networking opportunities. Workshops and skills development trainings will be led by industry professionals.

The first five fellows from Ethiopia have successfully completed their one-year fellowship. The fellowship for the respective first five filmmakers from Tanzania and Uganda is currently underway.

The 2022 call for applications will run simultaneously for all three countries.

Esther Dorn-Fellermann, DW Akademie project manager, says: "The positive and constructive engagement between the filmmakers, mentors and experts made the inaugural programmes in all three countries a success. Opening the call for applications for all three countries at once shows DW Akademie's continued commitment to African filmmaking."

Eligibility and requirements

To apply, you must be a permanent resident in one of the countries for which the call for application is open. Applicants who live in the diaspora do not qualify. Applicants should normally have released at least one production locally or internationally.

Further information about the programme and submission guidelines is available here.

For any inquiries, please contact dw-akademie.film-fund@dw.com.