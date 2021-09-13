It's back by popular demand, our #30DaysInclusionChalllenge

The winners of the 2021 SA Olive Awards have been announced. The annual SA Olive Awards, a premier fixture on the South African olive industry calendar, acknowledges the commitment and the strive for excellence that characterises the country's local olive oil industry.
Marketing Grit is a Cape Town-based boutique marketing and digital agency that fuses 'solid' strategy, creative thinking and experience to create a unique offering that makes a positive difference to brands that desire accelerated and sustainable success.
Covid-19 has been a difficult time for many industries, and the alcohol industry in South Africa has faced some challenges due to lockdown regulations and bans. We spoke with Eugene Lenford, marketing manager of Savanna, to find out how these challenges can be faced.
Through the bridging of different perspectives and voices from different regions across the globe, South Africa, India, UK and the USA, the #30DayInclusionChallenge will enable you to build greater consciousness and awareness around matters that relate to equality, diversity and inclusion.
This free learning journey will see you engaging each week with a different theme: Race & Ethnicity, Gender, LGBTIQ and Generations. Requiring only 15 minutes per day, we hope to help build:
Better language, literacy and awareness around major diversity dimensions
Practical examples of how to be an inclusive leader
Greater understanding of the historical context of exclusion and thus why inclusion is important.
How and why inclusion enters, affects and is important for organisations to get right.
Personal and professional development.
The Challenge Outline will be broken down as such:
Week 1: Race and Ethnicity Week 2: Gender Week 3: LGBTIQ Week 4: Generation 4 Weeks | 15 min per day | 4 Diversity Elements
