It's back by popular demand, our #30DaysInclusionChalllenge

Change the way you think, feel and do inclusion this October.

Better language, literacy and awareness around major diversity dimensions



Practical examples of how to be an inclusive leader



Greater understanding of the historical context of exclusion and thus why inclusion is important.



How and why inclusion enters, affects and is important for organisations to get right.



Personal and professional development.

Week 1: Race and Ethnicity

Week 2: Gender

Week 3: LGBTIQ

Week 4: Generation

4 Weeks | 15 min per day | 4 Diversity Elements

Guess what? After the amazing response we had last year, we’re bringing back our #30DayInclusionChallenge this October, bigger and better!Join us and make the most of Global Diversity Awareness Month in 2021. Cohesion Collective , together in collaboration with Interweave Consulting, INvolve People and Amanda Hammett challengeto join our exciting #30DayInclusionChallenge learning journey!Some of our responses from the 2020 #30DIC participants:More about thislearning journey:Through the bridging of different perspectives and voices from different regions across the globe, South Africa, India, UK and the USA, the #30DayInclusionChallenge will enableto build greater consciousness and awareness around matters that relate to equality, diversity and inclusion.Thislearning journey will see you engaging each week with a different theme: Race & Ethnicity, Gender, LGBTIQ and Generations. Requiring only 15 minutes per day, we hope to help build:The Challenge Outline will be broken down as such:Register for FREE at join.30dayinclusionchallenge.com For more information on the partners:Interweave Consulting ( https://www.interweave.in Involve People ( https://www.involvepeople.org Amanda Hammett ( https://www.amandahammett.com