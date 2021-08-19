Ugu Film Festival to be hosted in Port Shepstone

The much-anticipated 9th Ugu Film Festival, running in Port Shepstone from 23 to 26 September 2021, will feature local and international film screenings, talks, and industry-driven workshops that give filmmakers and artists a platform to showcase their talent.

Image supplied

The 2021 Ugu Film Festival

NFVF announces launch of Thuthuka Fund Learn more about the launch of the Thuthuka Fund, and how it is meant to help promote the South African film industry...

Nthibah Pictures to handle distribution of Redeeming Love Learn more about Nthibah Pictures' partnership with Universal Pictures, and the upcoming film Redeeming Love...

The Hell City directed by Tebogo Mmela

Besekgreti directed by Siyabonga Zulu

Anger Origin directed by Raphael Chilis Mhlongo

Minenhle directed by Happiness Mpase

uKhumbuzile directed by Sanele Ndlovu

Illusion directed by Sylvain Boayaga

Nyara directed by Ram Ally K, Cece Mlay

After the Night with Valerie directed by Alex Garnett

Everything is False by Jean-Marie Villeneuve

“The KZN South Coast has long been a key destination for local and international film production companies in search of natural assets and a hospital work environment,” explained Phelisa Mangcu, CEO of Ugu South Coast Tourism (USCT). “We’re excited to, once again, play host to the Ugu Film Festival which brings the film industry’s best talent to the region, and highlights why this continues to be a leading location for production companies.”Hosted by Zindela Pictures and supported by the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF), USCT, Saigon Cowboys Pictures, GS Bookings, and Aroma Pictures, this year’s Ugu Film Festival will be a hybrid model with both a physical event and online version available. Organisers can accommodate a limited number of in-person attendees alongside its online format, in line with Covid-19 regulations.“We remain grateful for the support from both the festival audiences and our partner stakeholders that constantly ensure that every year we host a festival that not only entertains its audiences through the screening of films but uplifts and educates its audiences,” said Senzo Zindela, CEO at Zindela Pictures. “This year we decided to use the hybrid model, as we believe that job creation should always be a part of the film value chain. With us being at a venue, we aim to give our youth the opportunity to experience and be physically involved in the hosting of the festival.”The festival will feature talks that include, among others, script-writing, film regulation, policy and law industry, film financing, film production, and distribution, as well as the art of film development and film funding. These will be offered by industry professionals including National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) representatives, internationally-acclaimed directors and producers, as well as representatives from the local Ray Nkonyeni Municipality. There will also be some significant feature films screened, including: