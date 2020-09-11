Announced last night, M&G 200 Young South Africans celebrated the achievements of the 208 winners for 2020

In keeping with its 2020 theme of innovation, Mail & Guardian 200 Young South African's took the form of a virtual reveal last night. Hosted by Mail & Guardian's Athandiwe Saba and broadcasting partner eNCA's Thembekile Mrototo, the event launched the list that will be showcased in this week's issue of the paper, on shelves this morning and featuring profiles of all 208 winners.