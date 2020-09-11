Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Announced last night, M&G 200 Young South Africans celebrated the achievements of the 208 winners for 2020

11 Sep 2020
Issued by: Mail & Guardian Media
In keeping with its 2020 theme of innovation, Mail & Guardian 200 Young South African's took the form of a virtual reveal last night. Hosted by Mail & Guardian's Athandiwe Saba and broadcasting partner eNCA's Thembekile Mrototo, the event launched the list that will be showcased in this week's issue of the paper, on shelves this morning and featuring profiles of all 208 winners.
You read that correctly – 208. In addition to the recognition of 200 winners across categories from Art & Entertainment to Health, Sports, and Environment, the awards have this year added the special category, Editor’s Choice of Covid-19 Frontliners, to recognise notable contributions to the fight against the pandemic in South Africa. Among those highlighted in this category are medical professionals, a data scientist, and even a youth choir.



“The accolade bears great testimony to all the hard work these individuals undertake to make a significantly positive impact on a society fraught with numerous challenges and difficulties,” says Mail & Guardian chief executive officer Hoosain Karjieker.
“These are the young people who are shaping the South Africa that we are living in, and who are going to be instrumental in the future that we’re building.”

Beginning its history as a list of “Young South Africans you must take to lunch”, Mail & Guardian’s flagship project has grown to recognise 200 youth annually, profiling the individuals and their diverse contributions to varied spheres of society. This year’s winners were selected from more than 8000 nominations and join notable alumni as Trevor Noah, Caster Semenya, and Lady Skollie.

“The individuals who get nominated and those make the final list are a true inspiration to us all to keep working together to realise the immense potential that our country holds,” says Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive: Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank, the returning headline sponsor of Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans. “As a purpose-led brand, we are committed to walking the journey with young people and helping them evolve into the exceptional leaders South Africa needs.”

If you missed the virtual event, catch it on eNCA on Saturday, 12 September, at 10pm.

Find out more in this week’s Mail & Guardian and at 200youngsouthafricans.co.za/. Catch up on social media from last night by following @mailandguardian and the hashtag #MG200YSA.

