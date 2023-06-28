MusicExchange: Chad Saaiman on "love, life, and questions"

Based in Cape Town, Chad Saaiman has been performing professionally for over a decade and his talents have exposed him to gracing stages and drawing crowds in several cities and countries worldwide.
My purpose is to entertain.
Music has been my life, my career and my love. In essence, music is everything to me.
Love, life, and questions.
Make a living, living.
…the extension of the art and the connection to the supporters. A way to inspire, be heard, and share.
…I’m no longer on this earth.
…fake content.
H.E.R
…few hours away from Cape Town, without WiFi and any noise. Generally during Winter.
The ability to add joy, happiness and smiles to people’s daily lives.
Play ft YoungstaCPT
Most shows with The Black Ties. Usually some fantastic commentary during performances.
…mostly creatives, such as Pharrell Williams.
My mother, and David Beckham. (In no particular order)
Trevor Noah, he has built an incredible career and stood up for something, when most fall for everything.
My daughter, Summer.
Black Americano or a glass of red, Cinsault.
Tiny Desk.
My skill set across different spheres of entertainment.
CS. C-Sizzle. Chado. Chaddy.
I would play football.
Calm. Hard-working. Chatty. Productive. Fun.
Stevie Wonder – Do I Do
Eric Benet – The Last Time
Toto – Rosanna
Jacob Collier – In Too Deep
Tower of Power – So Very Hard to Go
The Usual Suspects.
What’s Your Vibe? by Craig David
Ebony and Ivory by Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney.
My fiancé, my daughter and my family.
Quintessential.
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
Coming out of Covid-19 with more than before.
“I have a lot of admin to do today”
Not reaching my full potential.
…a state of mind.
…be a bit more confident than off-stage.
Everything is seasonal.
Being a father to my daughter, Summer.
I work with the Tygerberg Children’s Trust, showing up in whatever way I can. More recently, wrote a song for World Preemie Fest (Premature Babies) called Ready
That all good people succeed with happiness and prosperity.