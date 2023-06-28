Industries

#MEX Music Exchange

Africa

#MusicExchange: Chad Saaiman on "love, life, and questions"

28 Jun 2023
Martin MyersBy: Martin Myers
Martin Myers caught up with household name, musician and entertainment personality Chad Saaiman, who is also a member of the band The Black Ties and a radio show host of Saaiman Says on Goodhope FM.

Based in Cape Town, Chad Saaiman has been performing professionally for over a decade and his talents have exposed him to gracing stages and drawing crowds in several cities and countries worldwide.

Image supplied
Image supplied

What is your purpose?

My purpose is to entertain.

What does music mean to you?

Music has been my life, my career and my love. In essence, music is everything to me.

My music is about…

Love, life, and questions.

What is your motto?

Make a living, living.

Fame is about…

…the extension of the art and the connection to the supporters. A way to inspire, be heard, and share.

Retirement will happen when…

…I’m no longer on this earth.

I don't do…

…fake content.

I would love to co-write with…

H.E.R

Where do you go for inspiration to create?

…few hours away from Cape Town, without WiFi and any noise. Generally during Winter.

What is the most enjoyable aspect of your work?

The ability to add joy, happiness and smiles to people’s daily lives.

The song you must do during every show?

Play ft YoungstaCPT

Any funny moments on stage?

Most shows with The Black Ties. Usually some fantastic commentary during performances.

My heroes are…

…mostly creatives, such as Pharrell Williams.

Image supplied
Image supplied

My mother, and David Beckham. (In no particular order)

Trevor Noah, he has built an incredible career and stood up for something, when most fall for everything.

What is your most treasured possession?

My daughter, Summer.

It's your round, what are you drinking?

Black Americano or a glass of red, Cinsault.

Dream gig to do?

Tiny Desk.

What makes you stand out?

My skill set across different spheres of entertainment.

Any nicknames?

CS. C-Sizzle. Chado. Chaddy.

If you were not a musician, what would you do?

I would play football.

Pick 5 words to describe yourself?

Calm. Hard-working. Chatty. Productive. Fun.

5 must have songs on your Spotify playlist please

Stevie Wonder – Do I Do
Eric Benet – The Last Time
Toto – Rosanna
Jacob Collier – In Too Deep
Tower of Power – So Very Hard to Go

Greatest movie ever made?

The Usual Suspects.

What book are you reading?

What’s Your Vibe? by Craig David

What song changed your life?

Ebony and Ivory by Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney.

Who do you love?

My fiancé, my daughter and my family.

What is your favorite Word?

Quintessential.

Top of your bucket list?

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Your greatest achievement?

Coming out of Covid-19 with more than before.

Image supplied
Image supplied

What do you complain about most often?

“I have a lot of admin to do today”

What is your biggest fear?

Not reaching my full potential.

Happiness is…

…a state of mind.

On stage, I tend to…

…be a bit more confident than off-stage.

The best life lesson you have learned?

Everything is seasonal.

What has been your favorite journey so far?

Being a father to my daughter, Summer.

Do you do charity work, and if you do – what do you do?

I work with the Tygerberg Children’s Trust, showing up in whatever way I can. More recently, wrote a song for World Preemie Fest (Premature Babies) called Ready

Wishes and dreams?

That all good people succeed with happiness and prosperity.

Martin Myers
Martin Myers' articles

About Martin Myers

Co-owner at Triple M Entertainment, founder Music Exchange, manager Sipho Hotstix Mabuse
Read more: Chad Saaiman, Martin Myers, South African musicians, #MusicExchange



