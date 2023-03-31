Industries

Feenix, CBE partner in providing built environment students with financial assistance

31 Mar 2023
Non-profit organisation Feenix and the Council for the Built Environment (CBE) announced their partnership this week which aims to assist students who need financial support to continue their studies and enter the built environment sector.
Source: dragoscondrea ©
Source: dragoscondrea © 123RF.com

Feenix, which specialises in social impact, innovation, and making tertiary education affordable and accessible, has vetted and selected students in the built environment field to feature in the 'Build a Dream' campaign.

Jean Petersen, CEO of Feenix, says that the numbers provided by the CBE show that too many students in this field end up not graduating or completing their studies. “Of the 60,000 students who are studying to become professionals in the built environment, only 12,000 continue to graduate.”

Building new constructs - moving beyond construction's workplace challenges
Building new constructs - moving beyond construction's workplace challenges

By 20 Mar 2023

Issues beyond financial exclusion

The dropout, according to the CBE, is not only due to financial exclusion, but also because of struggles with mental health, not having access to all the resources they needed, and being lost to competitor industries.

“Like any other profession in the country, the built environment sector is facing serious challenges such as the slow pace of transformation, ageing personnel, shortage of critical skills, funding gaps and high unemployment rates, especially amongst our youth.

“It is, therefore, important for the sector to take strides and develop strategies on how best to address crucial issues identified in the skills pipeline strategy for the built environment, especially gender representation, youth development, participation, and retention,” says Dr Msizi Myeza, CEO of the CBE.

Click here to get involved in the CBE 'Build a Dream' giving campaign.

