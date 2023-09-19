Industries

#NedbankIMC2023: Anganathi Beyile on purpose pandering by brands

19 Sep 2023
Danette BreitenbachBy: Danette Breitenbach
The #NedbankIMC #UpClosePersonal conference took place on Friday 15 September at Urban Brew Studios, Johannesburg, playing host to a stellar lineup of marketing and media experts, both local and from abroad.
Anganathi Beyile, a student from the Red and Yellow Cape Town
Anganathi Beyile, a student from the Red and Yellow Cape Town

We caught up with some of the speakers; including Anganathi Beyile, a student from the Red and Yellow Cape Town, who spoke about purpose pandering.

A topic close to his heart as a young person in the industry, Beyile says there are brands that jump on social movements, taking a stance, without actually understanding what that movement means and whether their values align with their brand purpose.

“It is important to pick social movements that align with what you are to your actual core audience. Brands are alike people, they remind us of the relationship we share with people,” he says.

He adds that consumers want brands to obviously share in the same movements and pain points that they share. “But have to be careful so you do not alienate a big part of your audiences when you do this.”

Danette Breitenbach
Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.
