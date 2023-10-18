Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

GreenCapeAICPA & CIMANorth-West University (NWU)Broad MediaSAICAMotsepe AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Finance jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


SA braces for yet another interest-rate hike

18 Oct 2023
Amidst soaring global oil prices, a bird flu outbreak, and a fluctuating rand, the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) is set to implement another 25 basis points interest-rate hike in November.
Source: Reuters.
Source: Reuters.

This is the forecast by Bank of America’s (BofA) global research emerging insight report South Africa – All change, not done hiking.

Driven by the surge in global oil prices, South Africa witnessed a 7.5% rise in local fuel prices in September and a further 4.7% increase in October.

BofA's senior economist Tatonga Rusike mentioned that the oil supply shock is unfavourable for emerging-market currencies, including the rand, as it is anticipated that the strength of the dollar will persist until the end of the year.

He said that dollar weakness will bring rand strength into 2024.

NextOptions
Read more: interest rate, SARB, Bank of America, South African Reserve Bank

Related

Source: Reuters.
South Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $54.980bn in Sept6 Oct 2023
Central bank holds key rate in expected move
Central bank holds key rate in expected move21 Sep 2023
Rand strengthens ahead of rate decision
Rand strengthens ahead of rate decision21 Sep 2023
Source: SevenStorm JUHASZIMRUS/Pexels
Interest rate stability may not last, here's what it means for commercial property19 Sep 2023
Consumer price inflation for July 2023
Consumer price inflation for July 202323 Aug 2023
Source:
SA's mortgage loan landscape faces unprecedented jump in charges15 Aug 2023
Source: Supplied.
South African Mint unveils majestic Buffalo coin10 Aug 2023
Source:
Could South Africa's new, tighter exchange control rules end up backfiring?9 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz