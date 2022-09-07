Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaBitventureBizcommunity.comSAICAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


G-20 Summit prepares for turn up of Putin

7 Sep 2022
Russia's President, Vladimir Putin plans to attend the G-20 summit in Indonesia.
Source: Russian Embassy in Indonesia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen here meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Kremlin, Moscow, in June this year.
Source: Russian Embassy in Indonesia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen here meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Kremlin, Moscow, in June this year.

The 17th G20 heads of State and government summit will take place on 15 to 16 November 2022 in Bali.

Putin's presence will depend on the state of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the country’s Covid-19 situation and security matters, said Russian ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva.

As the primary forum for international economic co-operation among its members - of which South Africa is represented - the summit will be the pinnacle of the G20 process and intense work carried out within the ministerial meetings, working groups, and engagement groups throughout the year.

G20 members are the world's major economies. They represent all inhabited continents, 80% of the world's GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the world's population.

In a briefing in Jakarta. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that Putin, along with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, will attend the summit.

NextOptions
Read more: European Union, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Ukraine Russia conflict

Related

Source: Supplied.
Strong dollar driven by soaring US bond yields19 Apr 2022
Publicis Groupe exits Russia
Publicis Groupe exits Russia16 Mar 2022
War in Ukraine is changing energy geopolitics
War in Ukraine is changing energy geopolitics11 Mar 2022
Source:
Valio withdraws from Russia7 Mar 2022
African nations mend and make do as China tightens Belt and Road
African nations mend and make do as China tightens Belt and Road22 Nov 2021
Source: ©Eskom Camden Power station close to Ermelo in Mpumalanga [[https://www.eskom.co.za/ Eskom
EU project to speed up SA's exit from coal launched at COP2629 Oct 2021
South Africa should not rush move away from coal, Mantashe says
South Africa should not rush move away from coal, Mantashe says7 Oct 2021
China will no longer build overseas coal power plants - what energy projects will it invest in instead?
China will no longer build overseas coal power plants - what energy projects will it invest in instead?4 Oct 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz