G-20 Summit prepares for turn up of Putin

Russia's President, Vladimir Putin plans to attend the G-20 summit in Indonesia.

Source: Russian Embassy in Indonesia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen here meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Kremlin, Moscow, in June this year.

The 17th G20 heads of State and government summit will take place on 15 to 16 November 2022 in Bali.

Putin's presence will depend on the state of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as well as the country’s Covid-19 situation and security matters, said Russian ambassador Lyudmila Vorobieva.

As the primary forum for international economic co-operation among its members - of which South Africa is represented - the summit will be the pinnacle of the G20 process and intense work carried out within the ministerial meetings, working groups, and engagement groups throughout the year.

G20 members are the world's major economies. They represent all inhabited continents, 80% of the world's GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the world's population.

In a briefing in Jakarta. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that Putin, along with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, will attend the summit.