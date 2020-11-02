KwaZulu-Natal community and medical staff benefit from the Beiersdorf International Aid Programme

In cooperation with Thanda, Beiersdorf’s “Care Beyond Skin” funding will ensure more fresh, drinkable water supply for local families in Mtwalume. Curriculum-based materials are supplied to caregivers in Mtwalume to enable at home learning. “Care Beyond Skin” funds will support agricultural mentorship programmes to empower long-term sustainable food solutions within the region. Thanda’s Angela Larkin and Raah Msimango pictured with Rosemary Nthembu, her family and neighbours’ children.