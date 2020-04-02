Covid-19 News South Africa

Menu

Covid-19

Covid-19

More Covid-19 news...Submit news

Healthcare jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news

SA rolls out mobile Covid-19 testing units

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has launched 67 mobile sampling and testing units, which will be deployed nationwide to scale up the country's capacity to test citizens for Covid-19.
The National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) added 60 new units to its fleet of seven to ramp up its testing capacity. These will be deployed to smaller villages and conduct testing on residents who do not have access to the facilities in the urban centres.

The minister was briefed on the specialised equipment which will be on board the units, which include computers which will relay information in real time to the NHLS.

Mkhize said that initially the units will test for Covid-19 using the traditional PCR laboratory methods but that he was hopeful that the country would soon procure rapid testing kits which would enable more people to be screened and tested in a shorter period of time.

Disposal gowns, masks and gloves as well as face shields will be utilised by the medical professionals who will accompany the thousands of field testers government aims to deploy.

According to the minister, the mobile units will increase government's testing capacity, which is currently at 5,000 tests in 24 hours in 10 laboratories countrywide, to 80,000 tests in 24 hours.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Comment

Related

SA rolls out mobile Covid-19 testing units
Looking after your mental health during the Covid-19 lockdown

Issued by Cipla

Coronavirus vaccine: Here are the steps it will need to go through during development

By Samantha Vanderslott, Andrew Pollard & Tonia Thomas

Nigeria relies heavily on drug imports. Why this is worrying in the time of COVID-19

By Wuraola Akande-Sholabi

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.