Organisers of the annual Africa Tech Festival, taking place in Cape Town from 14 - 16 November, announced the top ten finalists of the AfricaIgnite Pitch Competition who will battle it out to win the opportunity to represent the African continent in the Startup World Cup on 1 December this year.

Making the announcement, James Williams, senior director of events for Connecting Afric, Informa Tech, remarked:

“Congratulations to everyone who entered. We called for the continent’s brightest, most inspiring founders to apply to help build the African innovation ecosystem and they certainly delivered.

The top ten looking to win the AfricaIgnite Pitch Competition Final are: