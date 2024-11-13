Everything minister Malatsi said at #AfricaTechFestival

When Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, pulled the SABC Bill on the eve of Africa Tech Festival, he didn’t have in mind that he would be seated next to one of his main critics, parliament portfolio committee chairperson Khusela Sangoni Diko, later that day. They ended up on opposite ends of the same row. Malatsi went on to speak at a few engagements on the sidelines and at the opening, delivering a strong, forward-looking vision for the ICT industry. And Bizcommunity was there to capture it.

A central theme to Malatsi’s messaging was the transformative power of mobile connectivity, which he believes is more than a convenience – it is essential for economic growth.

"In the modern world, mobile connectivity is just not an added convenience... it is a fundamental driver of economic growth."

He pointed to mobile technology's role in creating opportunities, particularly for underserved communities, suggesting that South Africa’s rapidly expanding mobile industry can act as a "great equaliser."

A 10% increase in broadband penetration can lead to up to 1.38% increase in GDP growth in developing countries.

This potential impact fuels his call for urgent, sustained investment in expanding 4G and 5G infrastructure.

He believes that 5G promises to "revolutionise industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and create new opportunities for business innovation and job creation."

Affordable access for all

Another drum the minister kept beating sounded the importance of making mobile data and devices affordable to support broader participation in the digital economy.

"Access to mobile networks and affordable data is not a luxury. It is a necessity for South Africa's social and economic development."

He warned that without affordable connectivity, South Africa risks deepening its digital divide.

This divide remains stark, with only 56% of rural South Africans connected to mobile internet, compared to 85% in urban areas.

Malatsi is also advocating for changes to how smart devices are taxed, suggesting they be reclassified as essential rather than luxury goods.

Quite frankly, a smart device is not a luxury item. For the average citizen, it’s a basic instrument of communication.

He says that the DCDT is working closely with national stakeholders to see that devices are priced in a way that supports greater digital inclusion.

Market-led approach

On the topic of phasing out older networks, such as 2G and 3G, Malatsi called for a market-led transition.

Rather than imposing a strict deadline, he argued that natural adoption rates of 4G and 5G should drive the timeline for sunsetting older networks.

If you do that [rush a phase-out], the risk is you are going to leave millions... mostly who are poor, who are based in rural areas... outside the digital connectivity realm.

Malatsi said his mission is clear: "obsess over the 50 million South Africans who are currently not connected."

For him, meaningful digital policy must be inclusive, aiming to empower these citizens with the digital skills needed to thrive in a tech-driven world.

Malatsi spoke of initiatives aimed at equipping South Africans with the skills to participate in the digital economy.

Programmes like the national "future skills" initiative and the new coding and robotics curriculum in schools are integral parts of South Africa’s strategy to build a digitally skilled workforce.

"These programmes empower South Africans... particularly in underserved communities," Malatsi said.

He believes that these efforts are essential to making technology a true driver of economic growth.

Collaborative policy

In an attempt to trumpet the need for collaboration across government, industry, and community players: "credible policy interventions... must also be followed by practical interventions."

For Malatsi, an inclusive approach is crucial to shaping a sustainable ICT policy that not only brings connectivity to all but also provides an environment conducive to growth and innovation.

Together, we can ensure that technology becomes a force for good... and ultimately improve the lives of all South Africans.

Despite his inexperience, Malatsi revealed a clear policy direction for the ICT industry in SA.

His vision includes market-led transitions, affordable access, collaborative policy frameworks, and investments in both infrastructure and skills – all of which he sees as key to creating a digitally inclusive, connected South Africa.