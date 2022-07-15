Zahid Mohammadi - a dedicated Afghan entrepreneur overcoming adversity to develop a B2B media company

Zahid Mohammadi

Without the support of a wealthy family, Mohammadi worked tirelessly to complete his education. He was incredibly proud and grateful to receive a scholarship to the University of Pune, where he earned a BA in Political Science. During his time as a college student, he also had to work in order to support himself, and it was with luck that the experience sparked his passion for his own business.

“B2Bs don’t exist in Afghanistan and, if they do, they haven’t yet penetrated the mass market. When I was studying in India, I found a job at a B2B marketing company and it inspired me to start my own venture. I decided to start my own path when I returned to Afghanistan,” says the self-made entrepreneur.

In his first year of business, Pivotal B2B Media generated over 900% of the initial capital – an incredibly impressive accomplishment. However, Mohammadi’s problems were far from over.

When the pandemic swept the globe, Mohammadi was forced to restructure the company in order to keep it afloat. Digitising the business proved to be a huge challenge, especially in the beginning. Mohammadi had to lean on his feet quickly in order to bring the company online. In August 2021, he faced another significant obstacle, as Afghanistan passed a law which prohibited Pivotal B2B Media from continuing to operate in the country.

“That was when I lost all hope of trying to make it work in my home country,” the innovator explains, “I left Afghanistan and moved the company to America in search of better opportunities, and this experience allowed me to learn much more than I ever could have in my own country.”

Since the company started operating in the US, Mohammadi has successfully launched new products, such as: demand generation for technology, marketing automation, marketing database services, content syndication, global B2B media, event marketing, and CRM.

Muhammadi is currently working on advanced marketing technologies that have great potential for high returns. His position gives him the opportunity to help other organisations identify specific market segments, using an intelligent targeting strategy. Pivotal B2B media analyses job positions, locations, technology users, and other unique filters in order to seek out the ideal niche for their client, helping them to deliver efficient marketing strategies.

The founder is passionate about creating job opportunities for Afghan youth, and hopes to be able to give them the support that he never had. He believes that the people of Afghanistan have profound intelligence and potential, but they are stifled and oppressed by the lack of technology and exposure. Through his company and partnerships, he is working towards bringing more of the Afghan workforce into the global market by encouraging and fostering interest in working remotely for top media and software companies. Although Mohammadi doesn’t have any immediate plans to return to his home country, he will always hold a soft spot in his heart for Afghanistan.



