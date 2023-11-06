KZN entrepreneurs to showcase wares at Intra-African Trade Fair

KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC, Siboniso Duma, has commended entrepreneurs based in the province that have been selected to showcase their products and services at the 2023 Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) in Cairo, Egypt.

IATF is organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the African Union Commission and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat.

The Intra-African Trade Fair is a trade show that provides a platform for sharing trade, investment and market information and enabling buyers and sellers, investors and countries to meet, discuss and conclude business deals.

The IATF will take place from 09 to 15 November 2023 will provide a unique and valuable platform for businesses to access an integrated African market of over 1.3 billion people with a GDP of over US$3.5 trillion created under the AfCFTA.

Speaking at a send-off ceremony held at Trade and Investment KZN (TIKZN) in Durban, Duma said the 21 entrepreneurs from the province were subjected to a gruelling selection process.

“By and large, the selection process was designed to ensure that we market our products and services from all corners of our province – especially the townships and rural areas. This is in line with our “Buy KZN Product” Campaign. We are happy that today our entrepreneurs gathered at Investment House for a well-deserving send-off.”

He noted that through TIKZN which is an agency of government, the department has for a long time, hosted International Expo Week, as part of creating a demand for local products produced by the province’s entrepreneurs.

“As the previous host of the 2021 IATF Trade Show 2021, we believe that this year’s event will put our entrepreneurs on the pedestal and augment the “Buy KZN Product” Campaign. Critically, we are encouraged by an integrated approach involving the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda).

“Collectively, we have made it possible to deploy resources to cover logistics and other necessary expenses for our entrepreneurs. This is in addition to the enduring partnership between TIKZN and Transnet Port Terminal. This partnership has helped many entrepreneurs under the export capacity-building programme,” Duma said.

The MEC added that the department is confident that as more entrepreneurs export their products, “we will see a significant increase in foreign exchange earnings.”

“We are saying to our entrepreneurs – the “Sky is not the Limit”. Go there - establish contact with prospective distributors and buyers - ascertain the market demand and trends and promote the Zulu Kingdom,” Duma said.