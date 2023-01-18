BehindtheSelfie: Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director at Heineken

I live in Midrand, and play in Midrand. I am part of an amazing community of runners (Midrand Running Crew and the Fat Cats), and cycling crew (Midrand Cycling Cru).
Passion for what I do, showcasing our amazing brands to my social networks and sharing them with friends and family.
I am privileged with the opportunity to do what I love on weekends. So my typical weekend includes running or cycling, and during soccer season attending my son’s soccer matches and cooking on Sundays.
As the corporate affairs director for Heineken South Africa, I lead the company's corporate affairs agenda and am at the helm of its sustainability agenda to Brew a Better World.
I started my career in the alcohol industry 18 years ago, and for nine years was a corporate affairs manager and a public policy projects manager at a large alcoholic beverage company.
In my role, I was largely responsible for driving the company’s Corporate Affairs Strategy encompassing - protecting the company's license to trade, stakeholder and government relations, regulatory management, enterprise development and corporate social development. I also worked in finance also as the head of the Old Mutual Foundation for three years.
I am currently reading Atomic Habits by James Clear and Nudge by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein.
I just finished Manifest (yep, only now) and The Crown.
I have two:
“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step” – Lao Tzu
“When women gather, magic happens.”
I am good at remembering people’s surnames. Not sure if it’s a talent, but it should be as remembering people’s names is not easy for some people.
Make sure all the powerbanks are charged, as well as the backup lights. For my cup of coffee, make sure I fill a flask with hot water and have some content from Netflix and Showmax downloaded on my phone.