BehindtheSelfie: Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director at Heineken

Our first #BehindtheSelfie interview this year is with the magnanimous corporate affairs director at Heineken, Millicent Maroga.

Image supplied: Millicent Maroga, corporate affairs director at Heineken

Where do you live, work and play?

I live in Midrand, and play in Midrand. I am part of an amazing community of runners (Midrand Running Crew and the Fat Cats), and cycling crew (Midrand Cycling Cru).

What’s really behind your selfie?

Passion for what I do, showcasing our amazing brands to my social networks and sharing them with friends and family.

What does a typical weekend look like for you now?

I am privileged with the opportunity to do what I love on weekends. So my typical weekend includes running or cycling, and during soccer season attending my son’s soccer matches and cooking on Sundays.

Describe your career so far.

As the corporate affairs director for Heineken South Africa, I lead the company's corporate affairs agenda and am at the helm of its sustainability agenda to Brew a Better World.

I started my career in the alcohol industry 18 years ago, and for nine years was a corporate affairs manager and a public policy projects manager at a large alcoholic beverage company.

In my role, I was largely responsible for driving the company’s Corporate Affairs Strategy encompassing - protecting the company's license to trade, stakeholder and government relations, regulatory management, enterprise development and corporate social development. I also worked in finance also as the head of the Old Mutual Foundation for three years.

What are you streaming/reading/listening to right now?

I am currently reading Atomic Habits by James Clear and Nudge by Richard Thaler and Cass Sunstein.

I just finished Manifest (yep, only now) and The Crown.

What’s your favourite gif?

Give us the quote you like to live your life by?

I have two:

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step” – Lao Tzu

“When women gather, magic happens.”

Do you have any secret talents?

I am good at remembering people’s surnames. Not sure if it’s a talent, but it should be as remembering people’s names is not easy for some people.

What are some of your best loadshedding survival tips?

Make sure all the powerbanks are charged, as well as the backup lights. For my cup of coffee, make sure I fill a flask with hot water and have some content from Netflix and Showmax downloaded on my phone.