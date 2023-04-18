MTN SA appoints Bradwin Roper as new chief financial services officer

MTN South Africa has announced the appointment of Bradwin Roper as its new chief financial services officer, effective 15 May.

Bradwin Roper, MTN SA's new chief financial services officer | image supplied

Roper has an impressive career spanning almost a decade at an executive level in the fields of financial services and FMCG.

Roper holds a BSc in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science. He most recently held the position of CEO of FNB Connect. Previously, Roper worked with Unilever where he was a business process engineer for Africa, the Middle East and Turkey.

Commenting on his appointment, Roper says: “Financial inclusion is critical in building a more equitable society and I believe strongly in the important role of digital financial services in achieving this. I look forward to playing a part in MTN’s efforts to build the digital solutions needed to truly unlock financial and economic value for all South Africans and businesses of all sizes.”

MTN SA CEO, Charles Molapisi, says: “Our Ambition 2025 strategy is focused on harnessing the power of technology, particularly fintech platforms, to play a critical role in enabling informal economies access to money through mobile devices, while providing affordable and enhanced access to a stable, reliable and advanced network,” says

“Bradwin’s appointment is the next step towards delivering on this ambition. Financial inclusion is still a serious issue in SA, and I believe that Bradwin’s wealth of experience will help us create enhanced value and entry points for more people to enjoy the benefits and convenience of mobile financial and digital services as we ramp up growth in this area.”