Food & bev. services News South Africa

Menu

Retail Trends 2021

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Spur warns of up to 77% slump in H1 profit on Covid-19 hit

24 Feb 2021
South African franchise restaurant chain Spur Corporation said on Wednesday it expects first-half profit to slump as much as 77%, following Covid-19 lockdowns, retrenchment costs and reduced franchise fees.

Credit: Spur Corporation

The restaurant sector has been one of the hardest-hit industries in South Africa as lockdowns, curfews, reduced seating capacity, a ban on the sale of alcohol and weaker disposable income have hammered profits and pushed some out of business.

The owner of the RocoMamas burger chain and Spur Steak Ranches said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended 31 December will likely be between 72% and 77% lower than 125.8 cents reported in the prior comparable period.

Earnings for the period were further impacted by costs totalling R11.8m related to a voluntary retrenchment programme undertaken during the period as part of the group's austerity steps against the pandemic, it said.

Its group revenue was further impacted by temporary fee reductions granted to franchisee partners for franchise and marketing fees. These were granted to assist partners through the difficult trading periods from the start of the lockdown in March.

Source: Reuters

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Comment

Read more: Spur, Spur Corporation, food franchising, RocoMamas

Related

Franchise Association voices support for SA restaurant industry28 Jan 2021
Spur appoints Val Nichas as new CEO2 Oct 2020
Topco MediaIt's almost time: The Future of HR Virtual Summit2 Sep 2020
#WomensMonth: KFC's Nolo Thobejane on achieving QSR success in Africa31 Aug 2020
GaliPods ignite entrepreneurship in rural and peri-urban areas14 Aug 2020
Sale price of Burger King SA renegotiated due to impact of Covid-1931 Jul 2020
Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder to retire21 Jul 2020
Why smaller fast food outlets are part of SA's future3 Jul 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz