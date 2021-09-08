Industries

Babies R Us SA rolls out in-store clinics

8 Sep 2021
South African retailer Babies R Us has introduced bespoke wellness clinics to its family-orientated wellness departments in selected stores.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

With the aim of creating a one-stop solution with everything parents need to keep their family healthy, the inclusion of Bru Wellness Clinics is meant to make it easier for parents to access exceptional medical care, advice and practical tips on caring for their child.

Led by healthcare practitioner Ronel Grant, Bru Wellness successfully launched its first fully integrated health and wellness clinic at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban in May this year and later at East Point Shopping Centre in Gauteng. Following its success, the brand is soon to extend its offering to the Western Cape.

Holistic range of services


“Our range of services are geared towards holistic care – whether you are planning a family, pregnant, or seeking resources on caring for your children. We offer moms a safe and calm environment, to consult with a professional nursing sister about health concerns,” said Grant.

Under the supervision of qualified midwife and nursing practitioner, Claire de Villiers, the Babies R Us Wellness Clinic at Gateway offers a variety of services including pregnancy wellness checks and advice; post-natal care; caesarean section wound monitoring; baby wellness incorporating weight, growth and health assessment; as well as development milestones and pap smears.

Grant explained that the clinic also offers advice and recommendations to mothers facing breastfeeding challenges on how to best supplement with infant formula feeding, as well as guidance on the introduction to solid foods.

Other areas of focus in the clinic range from sleep and potty training advice, treatment of minor ailments such as colic, teething, constipation, reflux, rashes, allergies as well as upper respiratory infections.

“We understand that each family is different and take a family-centered approach to the care we provide. Our goal is to make the entire process seamless, from shopping for baby essentials, to wellness and this one-stop solution allows us to simplify, integrate and streamline access to these much-needed services,” says Grant.
