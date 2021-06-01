DJ Zinhle launches wig brand Hair Majesty

Businesswoman and award-winning music artist Ntombezinhle Jiyane, best known as DJ Zinhle, has revealed her new wig range 'Hair Majesty', a line of premium Peruvian lace wigs and HD frontals.

The new line of wigs adds to the long list of entrepreneurial endeavours Jiyane has been a part of. This includes taking over as CEO of international sparkling wine brand Boulevard Rosé; being the founder of Era by DJ Zinhle, an accessory and eyewear brand; as well as co-owning a homeware and lounge brand in her name, Jiyane Atelier.Installing and wearing a beautiful wig has become a big part of Jiyane’s career over the last few years."The idea for Hair Majesty stemmed from a very specific feeling she experienced every time she had a wig installed no matter the style or colour, which gave her the feeling that she can conquer anything and everything which has become her personal reminder that she is a queen, and this hair is her crown, hence the name Hair Majesty," the brand said in a statement.Jiyane commented, “Whether I'm creating music or jumping into new business ventures, my objective to inspire and empower other women always must come through and I feel that this was the perfect opportunity for me to explore a new industry whilst reminding women to feel like the queens they are, daily. If I can achieve that, I've already succeeded."