Affle's Maas strengthens global presence with the launch of its Unified Audience Platform in Africa to boost local apps growth

Affle's Maas today announced it has strengthened its global footprints with the launch of its flagship Unified Audience Platform in Africa to empower app advertisers in the continent to achieve their user acquisition goals. Mobile app consumption in Africa took flight during the pandemic as app installs increased 41% from the first half of 2020 to the first half of 2021, according to industry estimates. Some of the most popular homegrown apps such as Takealot, Mr. D and Halan have revolutionised mobile-first experiences for Africans, who spend over five hours daily on their mobiles consuming several app content.

Maas is already a platform of choice for many of the leading African advertisers who have launched successful user acquisition campaigns to lead their market growth. With a diversified technology offered under one single platform, Maas helps app advertisers to acquire quality users at scale, across directly integrated publishers, programmatic platforms, and relevant app recommendations.

“Maas has been a long-standing partner for us for our performance marketing goals and I congratulate them for their official launch in the African market. The insights-led platform has also helped us to make quick decisions in real-time, whether it is creative or KPI optimisation. And I am sure many more advertisers will be able to benefit from the platform’s presence here,” said Desigan Moodley, Takealot.

To lead the platform growths in the region, Maas has also announced the appointment of Daniele de Canio as the business director for the African market. De Canio is an experienced adtech and sales leader with over a decade of experience in media and specialises in the African market, having worked for companies such as OMG Africa.

Commenting on his appointment, Daniele de Canio said: “The African app advertising space is at a unique standpoint, and advertisers in the continent can make the most of this unique opportunity with Maas’ one-stop-shop technology that makes it easier to navigate the adtech maze with exclusive pool of supply channels, transparent reporting and insights. I am excited to join the Maas team and drive business growth in Africa to steer the platform’s expansion.”

Commenting on the launch, Ankit Rawal, VP-INTL sales and marketing, said: “Mobile marketing in Africa has grown in leaps and bounds and I have been lucky to witness that change in the last 15 years working with clients and partners in this region. With this launch, we think it was the right time for us as a company to expand internationally and assist local apps in their growth. Borrowing from Daniele’s years of experience and the prowess of our customer success teams, we aim to reach many more advertisers onboarded to the platform and benefit from our distinctive offerings.”

