D&AD Awards
More D&AD Awards news...Submit news
Most Read
Show more
Cape Town rental property market presenting a mixed bag of tricksWhile the recent PayProp State of the Rental Industry Survey found that the key challenges agents currently face are a shrinking viable tenant pool, lower tenant affordability and high arrears, the Cape Town market continues to march to its own drum according to Lorraine-Marie Dellbridge, rental manager for Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty in Cape Town's Southern Suburbs, False Bay and Noordhoek.
RIP to former Spur chief Pierre Van TonderPierre Van Tonder, Spur Corporation's former CEO, died in a Cape Town hospital at the age of 62 on Sunday evening, 9 May.
Kaya 959 appoints Sibongile Mtyali as its new managing directorThe Kaya 959 board of directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Sibongile Mtyali as the new Kaya 959 managing director effective 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces former managing director who stepped down from his position in December 2020. KAYA 959
- Senior Eskom manager suspended, R12m bank account frozen
- MultiChoice Group appoints iProspect Africa as its digital agency of choice
- Clicks to buy Pick n Pay pharmacies
- Bad news for prospective car buyers in South Africa
- 4th AWIEF Growth Accelerator calls for applications
- Constitutional Court dismisses appeal in Hartbeespoort Dam ownership case
- Vicinity's #WhereIsMyAd campaign: The proof is live on your phone
Marketing & Media jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Graphic Designer Cape Town
- Xamarin Mobile Developer Pretoria
- UX Specialist Johannesburg
- Telesales Team Leader Roodepoort
- Telesales Team Leader Roodepoort
- Telesales Team Leader Roodepoort
- Paid Social Specialist Cape Town
- Digital Marketing Manager Johannesburg
- Digital Marketing Manager Johannesburg
- Direct Advertising Sales Representative Johannesburg
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Covid-19
Stage one of D&AD Awards judging: 338 entries shortlisted
D&AD has seen a significant boost in high quality entries for the 2021 D&AD Awards with this year's submissions having returned to, and in some cases, surpassing pre-pandemic figures, demonstrating the industry's resilience amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
338 entries have been Shortlisted for the Awards across the Craft and Side Hustle categories and come off the back of a robust number of entries for the 2021 Awards which is a testament to the value of recognising exceptional creative work, reiterated in this year’s Awards manifesto ‘Work that matters must be seen’.
Shortlisted entries from 15 categories have been announced today ahead of the second stage of shortlisted entries being announced on 18 May.
Across these categories, the top ranking countries by number of shortlisted entries are:
- United Kingdom - 95 entries
- United States - 92 entries
- France - 35 entries
- Germany - 15 entries
- Brazil - 10 entries
- India - 9 entries
- Australia and New Zealand - 8 entries each
- Japan and Sweden - 7 entries each
The top 5 ranking companies for these categories, by number of shortlisted entries are:
- Droga5 New York - 14 entries
- AMVBBDO - 11 entries
- Publicis Conseil - 9 entries
- Adam&eveDDB - 8 entries
- TBWA\Paris and Somesuch - 6 entries each
The total number of entries shortlisted in each category are:
- Animation - 36 entries
- Art Direction - 38 entries
- Casting - 26 entries
- Cinematography - 8 entries
- Direction - 41 entries
- Editing - 19 entries
- Illustration - 22 entries
- Photography - 13 entries
- Production Design - 10 entries
- Side Hustle - 13 entries
- Sound Design & Use of Music - 42 entries
- Typography - 8 entries
- Visual Effects - 19 entries
- Writing for Advertising - 20 entries
- Writing for Design - 23 entries
All 338 shortlisted pieces are showcased on the D&AD website.
2021 submissions have seen a substantial increase in entries from nearly all regions. Western Asia & India have seen the most significant change with an uplift of 47% since 2019, followed by Oceania (42%) USA and Canada (41%), Latin America (28%), UK (22%), Africa (19%), Europe (12%) and China (9%). In addition, 20% of this year’s submissions came from new entrants.
As part of D&AD’s commitment to improving accessibility and diversity in the creative sector, particularly during the current economic climate, small businesses and freelancers were offered a 25% discount to enter their work.
Dara Lynch, chief operating officer at D&AD commented: “Creatives have faced extraordinary challenges over the past year and there has been mounting concern for the longevity and success of our industry. However, the exceptional entry figures for the 2021 Awards is testament to the resolve of our sector and demonstrates that amidst the chaos of the last 12 months, creativity has flourished. This year’s Awards will recognise and celebrate the inspirational responses and ingenuity borne out of and despite the pandemic, within a rapidly evolving social, economic and cultural context. As this year’s Awards manifesto states ‘Work that matters must be seen’ and we hope that everyone has the chance to see and be inspired by the very best work produced by our industry.”
Donal Keenan, awards director at D&AD commented: “It has been a real honour hosting the D&AD Awards judging again this year... the insight, expertise and consideration shared by the judges has been invaluable. A true testament to their commitment to seek out creative excellence. The standard of work this year has truly raised the bar.”
Pencil winners will be announced in two separate virtual awards ceremonies on 26 and 27 May respectively. For more information, visit: www.dandad.org/ceremony.
Read more: D&AD, D&AD Awards
Related
D&AD announces jury for 20211 Feb 2021
Key changes made to 2021 D&AD Awards30 Nov 2020
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.