YFM creates new opportunities for entrepreneurs

This June, YFM launches The Put On for the second year in a row, giving budding entrepreneurs a chance to win their share of R1.5m in radio advertising and a cash prize of R100,000,00, which aims to develop and grow their business.

Cyril Zuma, from iStock Photography, was a finalist in The Put On 2019 and is currently on YFM’s photography supplier’s list.

YFM continues to find innovative and unique ways to resonate with the young people, as it has done since its inception in 1997 as Gauteng’s leading youth radio station. The significant month of June, which commemorates the Soweto Uprisings, has seen YFM launch, aimed at helping young entrepreneurs.More than just creating this platform to support youth-driven business and entrepreneurship through advertising, YFM is also looking for more youth-owned businesses which can be added to its supplier database.This 12-week intensive initiative includes calls for entries, digital and listener engagement, top 20 finalist announcements, and a-style pitch process.This pitch process will allow entrepreneurs to meet the judging panel – which consists of YFM’s MD, Haseena Cassim; the founder of Legends Barber, Sheldon Tatchell; the founder of The Throne Agency, Caron Williams; the founder of Thirst Busters and2019 winner, Linaker Phahle; and the founder and CEO of The Bar Group, Legend Manqele – who will act as mentors, challenging these business owners to new heights.The next phase will include the announcement of winners and the creation of ads which will then go live on air.Theis YFM’s annual entrepreneurship competition, which further cements the station’s commitment to empowering the youth. Through this competition, the station discovered the talent of Cyril Zuma, owner of iStock, who works as YFM’s event photographers.ConcludesYFM: “By launching, YFM continues to stay in touch with issues the youth face in South Africa while finding engaging ways to support the dreams of young people in the country through unique ways which speaks to them, thus validating their dreams and supporting them along the way.”