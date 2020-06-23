The champs are back, and they're ready to chomp!

National Geographic and National Geographic Wild's Sharkfest 2020 kicks off this July, with its biggest lineup ever in a four-week Sharkfest marathon

World's Biggest Tiger Shark

Sharks vs Dolphins: Blood Battle

new one-hour special Sharkcano

The Olympics may be on hold, but National Geographic is this winter’s ultimate viewing destination with the season’s other fan-favourite pastime —Spotlighting the ocean’s top athletes, National Geographic and National Geographic Wild together will air four full weeks of action-packed shark programming with 17 original premieres and the best shark programming from the networks’ massive library as part of its biggest-ever shark spectacular. Showcasing the ocean’s greatest competitors in their natural habitat, the eighth annual event takes place on National Geographic (DStv 181, Starsat 220) on Saturday, 4 July from 2pm to 7pm (CAT), and on and National Geographic Wild (DStv 181, Starsat 220) every day at 6pm from 6 to 31 July, with additional programming on selected days.dominates its opponents with informative, innovative shows highlighting shark research and conservation. This year’s starting lineup forincludes the following:Up to 175 species of shark live in the oceans around the United States but only a handful of those have been known to attack humans. Despite that, they have more shark attacks there every year than the rest of the world combined.This film is a deep dive - from the sunny beach to the 8,000-foot abyss, where extreme adaptation is critical to survival. For sharks in this dark void, pressure, or a lack of it, could blow flesh to pieces, and inky darkness could meanfinding prey. But these weirdsters have their act together. They're a ghostly cast of living monsters that defy the convention of life on Earth as we know it.Surfers aren’t the only athletes in the water; they share the playing field with the most powerful players below surface, and often, they’re no match for the real danger among the waves. In, travel to the most shark-infested surf spots around the world to hear harrowing shark-and-surfer stories told by the survivors, along with insight from the world’s leading marine biologists,andEmmy award-winning cinematographerand marine biologistjourney to a remote lagoon in French Polynesia to dive with the ‘tigers of Tahiti’ in search of the world’s largest living tiger shark, Kamakai. While there, they capture cooperative hunting tactics between two juvenile tiger sharks for the first time ever on film!A routine drone survey turns deadly when Ryan Johnson, a marine biologist based in South Africa, films a humpback whale being attacked and strategically drowned by a great white shark. The never-before-seen behaviour causes a complete perspective shift on a creature Johnson has spent his life studying. To make sense of the event, he follows humpback whales on their migration, mapping places that may make them vulnerable and takes a new look at great white sharks to discover how and why they become whale killers.Of the millions of sharks in our oceans, a select few are so fascinating, they’ve become worldwide celebrities with legions of fans and followers. In, marine biologist and shark-suit inventordives into the stories of the most sensational shark stars of all time.Sharks and volcanoes, across the globe: where you find one, you find the other. Researchers have not figured out what attracts sharks to the hotspots, but world-renowned shark scientistis on a mission to figure out the answer. He criss-crosses the globe and risks life and limb to uncover the shocking real-life link between these two fearsome forces of nature.The ultimate feud is waged beneath the waves: sharks versus dolphins. They’ve shared the ocean for millennia, but scientists have only just begun to understand the complex relationship between the two. The special follows a team of experts as they travel to the epicentre of this savage struggle — Shark Bay, Australia — to unlock the secrets of shark and dolphin combat.For families on beaches across the world, a split second is all it takes to turn a dream vacation into a nightmare. Sudden shark attacks frequently occur, and the motive behind the bite often puzzles locals and scientists alike.investigates these incidences to shed light on why and where shark encounters take place with the hope that if we understand the behaviour, we might be able to limit the number of attacks.“For the past eight years, National Geographic and National Geographic Wild have beendestination for viewers to get up close and personal with one of the world’s most awe-inspiring creatures, and this year we’re eating up the competition with an unprecedented lineup of action-packed shark shows” said Geoff Daniels, executive vice president of global unscripted entertainment at National Geographic. “Over four full weeks, our viewers will get the ultimate home field advantage to witness the ocean’s super stars in their prime, so pull up your beach chairs and get ready for some Sharkfest!”“This year’s Sharkfest is going to hit a grand slam with entertaining, heart-pounding content that showcases the ocean’s fiercest and often most misunderstood predators. The premiere of, which was shot off the coast of South Africa, promises to reveal a whole new side of these incredible creatures,” said Evert van der Veer, vice president, media networks, The Walt Disney Company Africa.The marathon of programming also underscores the best of the networks’ wide shark library content — which includes hundreds of hours of programming — with titles airing throughout the four weeks, beginning every day at 6pm on National Geographic Wild.National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between the National Geographic Society and Disney, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, National Geographic Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, Nat Geo People) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, includingmagazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 132 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the non-profit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education.DStv: 181Starsat: 220 on DTH, 220 on DTT (249 on DTT in Uganda)Dstv: 182StarSat: 221 on DTH, 221 on DTT (250 on DTT in Uganda)