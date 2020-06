June is Youth Month in South Africa and this year, Pride Factor Academy , a life-skills academy, kickstarted the conversation with Bizcommunity, by launching the 'Have Your Say' campaign.

The campaign has given the country’s young thought leaders a platform where they can voice their opinions on what they think the business community can do better to address their needs.Thabiso Joyisa, a student and entrepreneur from KwaZulu-Natal, shares an inspiring message to all South Africans.