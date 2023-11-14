Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

The Social Employment FundPropelair SAAmbani Reputation ManagementKLACatchwordsTLC Worldwide AfricaGreenCapeCoronationSAICASappiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

ESG & Sustainability Opinion South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    ESG: Crucial for businesses to engage employees, espically Gen Z

    By Andile Mphale, Lawtons Africa
    14 Nov 2023
    14 Nov 2023
    With Generation Z starting to populate the workforce, issues such as the environment, diversity and inclusion, and privacy are more important considerations to them than to their predecessors.
    Source: © 123rf With Generation Z starting to populate the workforce, issues such as the environment, diversity and inclusion, and privacy are important considerations
    Source: © 123rf 123rf With Generation Z starting to populate the workforce, issues such as the environment, diversity and inclusion, and privacy are important considerations

    Employees, such as Gen Z, are important stakeholders in businesses. Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) is a crucial element that stakeholders can use to engage with businesses.

    Against this backdrop, it becomes essential for employers to consider what ESG looks like in the workplace.

    Source: © 123rf Nimmita Maharaj, diversity and transformation director, Anglophone Africa, Schneider Electric, gives 9 steps on how your organisations can embrace diversity
    9 Steps to embrace diversity and inclusion

      18 Oct 2023

    Environmental

    For an employer, the environmental aspect of ESG would mean assessing the business’s impact on the environment, creating policies, and adopting practices that promote sustainability.

    Such policies and practices should, among other things, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and promote efficient use of energy and the sustainable use of natural resources.

    The environmental element would also involve addressing and mitigating occupational risks that can arise from exposure to hazardous substances, poor air or water quality, inadequate pollution and waste management, and other environmental factors.

    This approach would simultaneously ensure adherence to regulations like the Occupational Health and Safety Act 85 of 1993 (OHSA).

    Adopting such policies and practices is not only good for the environment but employers can derive incentives and allowances for taking environmentally friendly action and implementing measures to combat issues such as climate change.

    In terms of the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962, a business can derive allowances and incentives for investing in the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency savings, among other things.

    Social

    The social aspect of ESG is the biggest consideration for employers as it deals with the relationship between the employer, their employees and the society at large.

    • Diversity and inclusion

      • In our multicultural society, diversity and inclusion are imperative in the workplace. In the South African context, diversity and inclusion are promoted in the Constitution and legislated in terms of the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 (EEA).

      The EEA sets out the framework for promoting diversity and equity in the workplace by providing equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment.

      This is achieved by eliminating unfair discrimination and implementing affirmative action measures to redress the disadvantages in employment representation experienced by designated groups. This is done by mandating employers to design employment equity plans to achieve reasonable progress towards employment equity.

      Failure to adhere to EEA requirements may result in fines and reputational risks.

    • Prevention of harassment and bullying

      • Early last year, the Code of Good Practice on the Prevention and Elimination of Harassment in the Workplace (the Code) came into effect.

      The Code places an obligation on employers to take proactive steps to eliminate and prevent all forms of harassment in the workplace, beyond just its employees, but also of customers, suppliers, contractors, and any other persons having dealings with a business.

      This the employer ought to do by conducting assessments, implementing policies, and procedures related to harassment, and training employees on the issue of harassment in the workplace.

      Failure to do so leaves employers vulnerable to being held vicariously liable for the harassment perpetrated.

    • Fair labour practices

      • Employers need to ensure general fair labour practices in the workplace as guaranteed by the Constitution and adherence to other legislation such as the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act 75 of 1997, which give effect to fair labour practices.

    • Occupational Health and Safety

      In the terms of the OHSA, employers have an obligation to ensure and promote the health and safety of their employees through policies, procedures, and practices.

      Included under the umbrella of health and safety, and a growing global health concern, is the issue of mental health.

      Employers can promote mental health care awareness and provide access to mental health resources.

      Once an employer becomes aware of mental illness or vulnerabilities suffered by an employee, they must take action and thoroughly investigate the matter, and reasonably accommodate the employee, as failure to do so would amount to unfair discrimination.

      Dismissing an employee who suffers from a mental condition may be deemed an automatically unfair dismissal.

    Governance

    Traditionally, the governance aspect of ESG would focus on various factors such as ethical and accountable leadership, corporate governance, and board composition, among other things.

    However, also included in the governance aspect of ESG are data privacy and cybersecurity; in other words, ensuring the protection of data and having strong cybersecurity measures in the workplace.

    The move towards digitisation and the data-driven economy has heralded the need for data privacy and cybersecurity and, as such, has become a material part of the governance aspect of ESG.

    A business must ensure that the fundamental rights to privacy and data protection of employees and those who engage with the employer, such as customers, are observed when processing their personal data.

    In South Africa, the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (POPIA), regulates the processing of information.

    An employer, as a responsible party, is entrusted with ensuring, among other things, that data is safeguarded from unlawful and unauthorised access and processing, used for its intended purpose, stored safely and securely, and when the purpose of collecting such information is exhausted, it must be disposed of safely and appropriately.

    Failing to comply with PoPIA may result in fines up to R10m or even imprisonment.

    A legal foundation

    ESG continues to grow and has an impact on an employer’s business.

    Employers are to consider ESG not only for investment purposes or reputational reasons.

    But it also becomes clear that the legislation and the law provide the ESG principles with a legal foundation.

    ESG therefore aligns and reconciles with the employer’s duties and obligations and provides a framework for an employer to follow.

    Read more: diversity, environmental, ESG, generation z, Social and Governance, inclusivity, Lawtons Africa
    NextOptions

    About Andile Mphale, Lawtons Africa

    Andile Mphale is a candidate attorney in the employment department at Lawtons Africa. He is supervised by Darryn Mer, consultant in the employment department at Lawtons Africa.

    Related

    Image supplied. An R16m UK-SA Water Innovation Lead Customer Programme fund has launched
    R16m UK-SA Water Innovation Lead Customer Programme fund launches
    1 day
    Source: © 123rf Nimmita Maharaj, diversity and transformation director, Anglophone Africa, Schneider Electric, gives 9 steps on how your organisations can embrace diversity
    9 Steps to embrace diversity and inclusion
     18 Oct 2023
    Source: Supplied. A Redefine net-zero building in Sandton.
    Redefine Properties doubles down on ESG initiatives to foster business resilience
    11 Oct 2023
    Source:
    SAB pledges commitment to digital agriculture and inclusive practices
    29 Sep 2023
    Source: Malcolm Horne, Group chief executive officer of Broll Property Group.
    Africa Proptech Forum signals new possibilities for real estate
    27 Sep 2023
    Source: © 123rf 4 strategies Gen Z gamers can teach brands
    4 strategies Gen Z gamers can teach brands
     26 Sep 2023
    Source: Bankless Semona Pillay of UJ gives four ways to managing privacy and risk in the metaverse
    4 ways to managing privacy and risk when marketing in the metaverse
     16 Aug 2023
    Woolworths' eco mannequins in newly launched Wedit stores
    Woolworths' eco mannequins in newly launched Wedit stores
    15 Aug 2023
    Must read
    Cotton Fest unveils linup for Cape Town
    LifestyleCotton Fest unveils linup for Cape Town
    7 hours
    South Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region
    Marketing & MediaSouth Africa, Kenya and UAE jury chairs for Warc Effectiveness Awards Middle East & Africa region
     12 hours
    Dire Tladi's landmark appointment to International Court of Justice garners global acclaim
    LegalDire Tladi's landmark appointment to International Court of Justice garners global acclaim
    13 hours
    Joma Sport launches limited edition event shoe for 2024 Durban International Marathon
    LifestyleJoma Sport launches limited edition event shoe for 2024 Durban International Marathon
    13 hours
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz