    Africa


    Airlink to connect Cape Town and Maputo with direct flights

    29 Jul 2022
    Airlink is set to launch its first direct flights between Cape Town and Maputo from 31 August 2022. "Airlink is responding to the call of the travelling market for a direct service between the two coastal cities, which are also growing important centres of economic activity, including trade and tourism.

    "By flying direct, instead of via Johannesburg, we will more than halve the door-to-door travelling time, putting more hours back in our customers' hands to do business and to enjoy the variety of activities, attractions, food and culture that Maputo offers," explains Rodger Foster, Airlink CEO and managing director.
    Source: Montague Smith via
    Source: Montague Smith via Wikimedia Commons

    Airlink’s modern and efficient 37-seat Embraer 135 regional jets will be used to pioneer the new service, which will initially operate three times a week.

    "This new route also supports Airlink’s strategy to grow and develop its network and schedule of flights connecting Cape Town with other key business and tourism destinations throughout Southern Africa," he adds.

    Flight schedule

    Flight 4Z 489 departs from Cape Town at 5.10pm, to arrive in Maputo at 7.40pm (Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays)

    Flight 4Z 490 departs from Maputo at 6.10am, to arrive in Cape Town at 9am (Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays)

