Airlink to connect Cape Town and Maputo with direct flights

Airlink’s modern and efficient 37-seat Embraer 135 regional jets will be used to pioneer the new service, which will initially operate three times a week.
"This new route also supports Airlink’s strategy to grow and develop its network and schedule of flights connecting Cape Town with other key business and tourism destinations throughout Southern Africa," he adds.
Flight schedule
Flight 4Z 489 departs from Cape Town at 5.10pm, to arrive in Maputo at 7.40pm (Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays)
Flight 4Z 490 departs from Maputo at 6.10am, to arrive in Cape Town at 9am (Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays)