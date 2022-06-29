Qatar Airways, Airlink to enhance connectivity across southern Africa

Industries

    29 Jun 2022
    Qatar Airways and Airlink have signed a comprehensive codeshare agreement to offer travellers more choice, enhanced services and greater connectivity between 45 destinations in 13 countries across southern Africa and the rest of the world.
    Source:
    Source: Airlink

    This new codeshare agreement means travellers can enjoy the simplicity of purchasing connecting flights on both airlines using a single reservation with seamless ticketing, check-in, boarding and baggage check experience, during the entire journey.

    The partnership will enable customers to book attractive offers from southern Africa to popular destinations in the U.S. such as New York and Dallas, cities in Europe such as London, Copenhagen and Barcelona, and points across Asia like Manila, Jakarta and Cebu.

    The agreement also increases Qatar Airways’ footprint in southern Africa, with improved access to destinations such as Ggeberha (Port Elizabeth) Hoedspruit, Skukuza, George in South Africa and beyond to Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

    Boosting Africa presence


    Qatar Airways’ group chief executive, His Excellency Akbar al Baker says: "Expanding our network with Airlink gives our customers more choice of destinations and flights, that we hope will contribute to the rapid recovery of travel, which plays such an important role in southern African economies."

    "We have boosted our presence in the African market by adding eight new destinations since the start of the pandemic and fostering partnerships such as this dynamic agreement with Airlink which will greatly enhance our offering to our customers and support travel and trade."

    Airlink’s chief executive, Rodger Foster says: "This development is an endorsement of Airlink’s relevance to providing air access to the entire region through our expansive network of destinations, which when considered in conjunction with Qatar Airways’ global reach creates unparalleled connectivity opportunities.

    "As one of southern Africa’s leading airline, Airlink provides comprehensive, safe, and reliable air transportation services, enabling socio-economic development by connecting people with each other and facilitating trade within the region and beyond."

    The new codeshare flights are available for sales and will commence travel on 6 July 2022 subject to government approval.
    airline industry, air travel, air transport, travel industry, air connectivity, travel and tourism

