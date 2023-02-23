Budget2023: Budget brings well-deserved relief to workers

Besides the inflation-adjusted lower income tax rates to combat the effect of inflation, solar tax deductions will lighten the burden on the national grid and open the door out of load-shedding hell for a more significant number of South Africans.
Even those who cannot afford to install solar-power equipment will benefit from Eskom’s higher capacity to deliver electricity as more self-reliant households use less off the grid.Overall, it is a budget that will lift some of the frustration South Africans feel about how the country is governed and the devastating ever-increasing cost of living.
Trade union, UASA welcomes:
We are concerned about: