Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SAICABusiness Partners LimitedBroad MediaAlefbet HoldingsBitventurePula Capital PartnersAICPA & CIMAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Budget Speech News


Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

#Budget2023: Budget brings well-deserved relief to workers

23 Feb 2023
By: Abigail Moyo
The annual National Budget contained some good news for workers, their families, and retirees.
Source:
Source: Pexels

Besides the inflation-adjusted lower income tax rates to combat the effect of inflation, solar tax deductions will lighten the burden on the national grid and open the door out of load-shedding hell for a more significant number of South Africans.

Even those who cannot afford to install solar-power equipment will benefit from Eskom’s higher capacity to deliver electricity as more self-reliant households use less off the grid.Overall, it is a budget that will lift some of the frustration South Africans feel about how the country is governed and the devastating ever-increasing cost of living.

Trade union, UASA welcomes:

  • The Eskom bailout. With a large chunk of its financial burden out of the way, we trust the state-owned company will be able to concentrate on desperately needed energy security.
  • The consolidated budget deficit that declined from 4.6% of GDP in 2021/22 to 4.2% of GDP in 2022/23 and will reach 3.2% of GDP in 2025/26.
  • The proposed tax relief totalling R13bn in 2023/24 to support the clean energy transition, increase the electricity supply and limit the impact of consistently high fuel prices.
  • The R4bn in relief provided for individuals that install solar panels and R5bn to companies through an expansion of the renewable energy tax incentive.

    • #Budget2023: Government to spend R903bn on infrastructure development over next 3 years
    #Budget2023: Government to spend R903bn on infrastructure development over next 3 years

    1 day ago

  • Inflation-related adjustments to the personal income tax tables, the retirement tax tables, and transfer duties provided.
  • That the diesel fuel-levy refund will be extended to manufacturers of foodstuffs for two years to limit the impact of the energy crisis on food prices, from 1 April, 2023 until 31 March, 2025.
  • That fuel taxes will remain the same except for the carbon fuel levy that will go up from 1c to 10c per litre of petrol and 11c per litre of diesel in April.

    • We are concerned about:

  • The increase in the cost of debt servicing to R340.5bn that will eventually have to come out of taxpayers’ pockets.
  • The budget for the security cluster. We need a financial plan to upgrade and train a firm security cluster to combat high crime levels in South Africa. According to Stats SA, on crime stats for Q3 2022, contact crimes increased by 11.6% from Q3 2021 to Q3 2022. We hoped for an action plan to tackle gender-based violence and femicide rates.
  • The crumbling infrastructure. Investment in infrastructure and qualified and experienced engineers are desperately needed to combat the water challenges in the country to ensure water surety.

    • NextOptions

    About Abigail Moyo

    Abigail Moyo, spokesperson of the trade union UASA
    Read more: Eskom, solar energy, solar panels, UASA, debt relief, Abigail Moyo

    Related

    Source: Reuters.
    Please, not another meaningless Sona8 Feb 2023
    Supplied image: Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth with employees of the company displaying an example of the solar panels manufactured.
    Girl power: Solar plant opens with all-female crew6 Feb 2023
    Source: Supplied. Wonga chief executive officer, Brett van Aswegen.
    #BizTrends2023: Formal credit a double-edged sword for consumers9 Jan 2023
    Nestlé invests in solar power at Hammanskraal factory
    Nestlé invests in solar power at Hammanskraal factory23 Nov 2022
    Source: Supplied
    Shoprite Group saves R16m by switching to solar energy5 Oct 2022
    Source: Supplied.
    Repo rate hike has workers gasping for breath23 Sep 2022
    Solar energy on the rise - Meltwater
    MeltwaterSolar energy on the rise - Meltwater23 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Interest-rate hike plunges workers deeper into affordability crisis22 Jul 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz