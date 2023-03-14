Industries

Kenya's 2022 earnings from tea exports rise to 138bn shillings

14 Mar 2023
By: Duncan Miriri
Kenya's earnings from tea exports rose to 138 billion shillings ($1.07bn) in 2022, from 136 billion shillings previously, the regulator Tea Board said, as the weakening of the local currency helped to blunt the impact of lower export volumes.
A worker picks tea leaves at the Gatura Greens tea plantation in Gatura settlement of Muranga county, Kenya January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A worker picks tea leaves at the Gatura Greens tea plantation in Gatura settlement of Muranga county, Kenya January 30, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

The East African nation is the leading exporter of black tea in the world and the crop is a key source of hard currency.

Exports volume for the year plunged by almost a fifth to 450 million kilograms, the tea board said in a report seen by Reuters on Monday.

Some markets, such as Egypt and Pakistan, have grappled with inadequate foreign exchange supplies, which curbed their ability to pay for shipments, it said.

Total production of tea fell by close to 3 million kg during the year to 535.04 million kg, the board said, due to "depressed and poorly distributed rainfall."

SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Duncan Miriri

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens.
