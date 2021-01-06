The One Club seeks agencies for online global mentorship initiative

The One Club for Creativity is now looking for agencies, brands and diverse young creatives to participate in the next phase of its Mentor & Creative free online global mentorship initiative for Winter 2021.



The global programme connects aspiring creatives with mentors at One Club corporate member agencies and brands around the world for six weeks of working on briefs and receiving one-on-one professional guidance, career advice and portfolio reviews from top agency creatives and recruiters.



The latest version of the programme, running 1 February to 12 March 2021, follows the Fall 2020 installment where a diverse group of 109 young creatives — 65% BIPOC, 60% women, 26% Black — received online mentorship at 20 leading agencies and brands. The programme originally kicked off last summer with 97 young creatives -- 61% women, 44% BIPOC, 15% Black -- from 13 countries receiving mentorship from 15 offices of One Club corporate member agencies.







Past agency and brand mentors include 160over90 New York, BBDO New York, Dentsu Mcgarrybowen in both New York and San Francisco, Edelman New York, Facebook New York, FCB Inferno London, FCB Toronto, Garrand Moehlenkamp Portland, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners San Francisco, Google New York, MullenLowe Boston and New York, Ogilvy New York, Publicis Seattle, The Republik Raleigh, Serviceplan Munich, Venables Bell & Partners San Francisco, VMLY&R Chicago, Wieden+Kennedy New York, Wunderman Thompson New York and Zambezi Los Angeles.



Agencies and brands from around the world interested in serving as mentors this Winter can find more information



At a time when many industry internship programmes were cancelled due to the pandemic, The One Club extended its commitment to helping the next generation of diverse creatives enter the industry by transforming its in-person, multi-city Intern & Creative networking events into this new ongoing global online initiative.



