IPID Amendment Bill published for comment

The Civilian Secretariat for Police Service has called on the public to submit comments on the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Amendment Bill.

“The IPID Amendment Bill of 2022 proposes the entrenchment of the institutional and operational independence of IPID, making it clear that IPID must be impartial and must exercise its powers and functions without fear, favour or prejudice,” the Secretariat said in a statement.

It said this was in order to give effect to the “McBride judgment” where Judge Bosielo made certain pronouncements concerning the importance of the independence of IPID, in order for IPID to function independently.

The Constitutional Court declared as invalid certain provisions of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Act, which authorised the Minister of Police to suspend the Executive Director, to take disciplinary steps against the Executive Director following suspension, and to remove the Executive Director from office.

The Constitutional Court then ordered Parliament to address the defects in the legislation.

The Bill also proposes a more transparent and open process for the appointment of the Executive Director and also a detailed and thorough process for integrity testing of IPID officials.

The Bill further provides for the amendment of other provisions of the Principal Act, so as to ensure that IPID executes its mandate effectively and efficiently.

The draft Bill can be found at www.policesecretariat.gov.za.

Members of the public are invited to submit their comments on or before 15 January 2022. The comments can be submitted via email to az.vog.psc@lliBdipI.stnemmoc or via post for attention of:

Mr. M Ntwana at Civilian Secretariat for Police Service,

Private Bag X922,

Pretoria,

0001

Comments can also be hand-delivered at the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service, Fedsure Forum Building, 2nd Floor, Corner of Pretorius and Lilian Ngoyi Streets, Pretoria.

General enquiries regarding the draft bill can be submitted to Jacob Setouto via az.vog.psc@otuoteS.bocaJ.