Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BataBMi ResearchNielsenIQAfriGISMpactBizcommunity.comMpact PlasticsOnPoint PRBateleur Brand PlanningSwitch Energy DrinkEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Supply Chain News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Shoprite truck drivers protest for basic salary and transport allowance

9 Dec 2022
About 80 Shoprite truck drivers protested outside its distribution centre in Brackenfell, Cape Town on Thursday.
Truck drivers employed by Shoprite protest outside its distribution centre in Brackenfell, Cape Town, demanding a fixed basic salary and transport allowance. Photo: Vincent Lali. Source: GroundUp
Truck drivers employed by Shoprite protest outside its distribution centre in Brackenfell, Cape Town, demanding a fixed basic salary and transport allowance. Photo: Vincent Lali. Source: GroundUp

The workers, affiliated to the Shosholoza Workers Union of South Africa (Showusa), are demanding the company give all drivers a fixed basic salary and transport allowance.

Shop steward Siyabulela Njuku told GroundUp that drivers are paid per hour and have to work 195 hours per month to get a basic salary. He said drivers are forced to work overtime to compensate for hours lost while they were on leave or sick. “We want a secured basic income that we must get monthly,” he said.

Njulu said truck drivers also want Shoprite to get them transport when they work overtime or at night. He said workers currently use their own cars for these shifts. “We must service the cars, buy tyres and petrol out of our own pockets. If the bosses can’t give us transport, they must meet us halfway,” he said.

Shoprite pilots new heavy duty glow in the dark electric truck
Shoprite pilots new heavy duty glow in the dark electric truck

30 Nov 2022

Zanekhaya Plati said they also want the company to introduce a fingerprint system to ensure that their working hours are logged accurately, and therefore will be paid accordingly.

“The current system doesn’t calculate the hours we have worked accurately. It gives controllers incorrect information about our whereabouts. Sometimes they phone to ask if you have offloaded stuff in Gqeberha, while you are sitting at home in the Western Cape,” he said.

Another shop steward, Simthandile Qonya, said the truck drivers have been picketing intermittently outside the distribution centre since Monday.

“We met the bosses in July and August to discuss our demands and grievances, but they raised objections. In August we took our issues to CCMA for conciliation and arbitration, but the matter has not been resolved yet,” he said.

Shoprite’s response to [GroundUp's] request for comment will be included once received.

NextOptions


SOURCE

GroundUp is a community news organisation that focuses on social justice stories in vulnerable communities. We want our stories to make a difference.

Go to: http://www.groundup.org.za/
Read more: Shoprite, wage dispute, CCMA, Shoprite Group, protest action, retail distribution

Related

Montego Pet Nutrition pumps R30m into new Gauteng facility
Montego Pet Nutrition pumps R30m into new Gauteng facility2 days ago
Appliance brand Mellerware grows production capacity at Cape Town factory
Appliance brand Mellerware grows production capacity at Cape Town factory5 Dec 2022
Checkers Foods Franschhoek named top retail development at SACSC awards
Checkers Foods Franschhoek named top retail development at SACSC awards1 Dec 2022
Shoprite Group's top suppliers for 2022
Shoprite Group's top suppliers for 20221 Dec 2022
Shoprite pilots new heavy duty glow in the dark electric truck
Shoprite pilots new heavy duty glow in the dark electric truck30 Nov 2022
Workers from public sector unions affiliated to three federations marched to the National Treasury in Tshwane on Tuesday demanding that the government revise its 3% wage increase. Photo: Chris Gilili / GroundUp
Public sector workers call on government to return to negotiating table23 Nov 2022
Shoprite to shut operations in Democratic Republic of Congo
Shoprite to shut operations in Democratic Republic of Congo23 Nov 2022
Image source: Leon Swart –
Nxesi seeks to clarify 'misinformation' regarding wage offer21 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz