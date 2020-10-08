Growth in e-commerce sees positive impact on logistics property sector

With the Deeds Office closed, property transactions effectively ground to a halt during the early days of the Covid-19 lockdown, painting a bleak picture for the future of the property market. However, this negative scenario has largely not materialised in practice, with significant signs of a recovery in the market as traffic has begun to return to the roads, shopping malls are seeing more activity, and restaurants are again welcoming diners.