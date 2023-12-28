Industries

    Engie expands South African footprint through strategic acquisition

    28 Dec 2023
    28 Dec 2023
    Engie is delighted to announce the successful acquisition of BTE Renewables in South Africa. The transaction, initially revealed in June 2023, concluded on Wednesday, 13 December 2023, adding 340MW net of renewable operating assets and a portfolio exceeding 3GW of advanced development projects to Engie.
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    This follows the successful financial close of two solar photovoltaic plants of Grootspruit and Graspan, announced just last week.

    The acquisition of BTE renewables concludes a transformative year for Engie in South Africa, doubling the organisation’s installed renewables capacity, its number of operating assets, development pipeline and number of employees. With this transaction concluded, Engie with the inclusion of BTE will now operate 1.6GW of assets in South Africa.

    Mohamed Hoosen, Engie South Africa’s chief executive officer and managing director, renewables for Asia, Middle East & Africa, expressed the strategic significance of this accomplishment:

    “Integrating BTE Renewables into our operations significantly boosts our renewables portfolio and pipeline which reinforces our dedication to accelerating South Africa’s energy transition.

    “It also illustrates Engie’s commitment to South Africa, where we have been present for over 15 years. We will continue to invest in energy infrastructure and projects to contribute to a more secure energy landscape for the country.”

    Embracing a new era

    Robert Skjodt, chief executive officer of BTE Renewables, shared his enthusiasm: “Becoming a part of the Engie Group marks a new era for us at BTE Renewables. Our commitment to renewable energy and sustainable practices aligns seamlessly with Engie’s ethos. We are excited to bring our expertise to the Engie team.”

    At present, Engie owns, operates and maintains two Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plants, namely Xina Solar One (100MW) in Pofadder and Kathu Solar Park (100MW) in Kathu. In addition, Engie also owns and operates an onshore wind farm West Coast 1 (94MW), two solar photovoltaic plants Aurora and Vredendal (21MW) and two thermal peaking power plants (670MW Avon and 335MW Dedisa).

    The company is working towards reaching financial close on the Oya Hybrid project – expected early in 2024.

    BTE Renewables is adding two onshore wind farms, Excelsior Wind (32MW) in Swellendam and Golden Valley Wind (120MW) near Bedford, and three solar PV plants: Aggeneys Solar PV (46MW) in Aggeneys, Konkoonsies II Solar PV (86MW) in Pofadder, and MBP Solar PV (86MW) in Prieska, to the Engie operations in South Africa.

