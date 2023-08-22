Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Renewables & Energy Efficiency News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Standards can help steady SA's grid under new rules

22 Aug 2023
The South African government is working on legislation to allow private energy suppliers to help alleviate the country's power crisis. The legislation includes exemptions for joint procurement of alternate energy supply for the national grid, sharing of backup or energy generation capacity, and joint financing of shared backup and alternative energy generation capacity, among other key aspects. This could be a notable change for the country's energy situation.
Source: Frederico Beccari/Unsplash
Source: Frederico Beccari/Unsplash

In addition, the government has launched the Energy One Stop Shop, a portal designed to streamline regulatory processes for private energy generation and expedite applications from private producers. This should make it easier for private energy suppliers to enter the market and help alleviate the power crisis.

“The Energy One Stop Shop and Energy Resilience Fund are critical steps towards alleviating the challenges faced by our industries during this energy crisis,” trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel said at the platform in July.

While the prospect of additional grid capacity is being celebrated by South Africans, private bidders will also know that with so many new players entering the market there is a chance that nefarious parties could hijack the system.

Given South Africa’s record of accomplishment in tender corruption, hawk-eyed government investigators will be on full alert to root out bad apples.

International standards could save energy sector

Sibongile Ncwane, legal manager at Worldwide Industrial and Systems Engineers (WWISE), says private energy producers should seek to implement globally recognised standardisation measures to offset any potential red flags being thrown up.

The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) has created a standard called ISO 50001:2018 that offers a framework for setting up energy management systems in enterprises. Its main objective is to assist companies in continuously enhancing their energy performance, including energy use, consumption, and efficiency.

Source: Reuters. South Africa hosted China's Xi Jinping, the leading proponent of enlarging Brics, for a state visit on Tuesday morning (22 August). He is due to attend the Brics Summit this week along with top leaders Brazilian President Luiz Inacio, Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is seen here with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
#BRICS2023: South African trade minister: Embracing change and collaboration in an evolving world

By 16 hours ago

But, as Ncwane points out, the standard’s principles of transparency, consistent monitoring and management involvement can also aid anti-corruption efforts,” she says.

“Organisations should be mindful of the fact that while winning bids and contracts is essential for business expansion, the company's viability and long-term reputation come first. Corruption may result in immediate rewards, but it can also have serious long-term consequences, both legally and reputationally.”

From an operational point of view, the benefits of an energy company implementing ISO 50001:2018 are “enormous”, she adds.

No need for silos

Aside from the obvious financial advantages of increased energy efficiency, businesses may also strengthen their regulatory compliance, lessen their environmental impact and build their brand as ethical and progressive organisations.

A further benefit is that the standard’s structure naturally aids companies in coping with market volatility and uncertainty, particularly when these aspects relate to energy sources costs, and availability – a massive plus in the South African context.

“The structures and procedures it promotes enable companies to be more resilient and flexible in the face of such difficulties,” Ncwane says.

ISO 50001:2018 need not operate in a silo either.

Organisations in the energy sector can use several standards to better comprehend, control and thrive in response to changing demand.

“There are more standards pertinent to many elements of the energy sector beyond ISO 50001:2018, which largely focuses on energy management,” Ncwane says. These include:

ISO 14001:2015 While not exclusively focused on energy, this standard can help energy sector players minimise their environmental impact, improve their environmental performance and comply with regulations. A strong environmental performance can also attract customers and stakeholders who prioritise sustainability.

ISO 37001:2016 While ISO 50001:2018 focuses on energy management, ISO 37001 is a standard specifically designed for anti-bribery management systems. Adopting this standard can provide a framework for preventing, detecting, and addressing bribery.

NextOptions
Read more: ISO, Ebrahim Patel, International Organisation for Standardisation, international standards, IPP

Related

Source: Reuters. South Africa hosted China's Xi Jinping, the leading proponent of enlarging Brics, for a state visit on Tuesday morning (22 August). He is due to attend the Brics Summit this week along with top leaders Brazilian President Luiz Inacio, Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is seen here with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
#BRICS2023: South African trade minister: Embracing change and collaboration in an evolving world16 hours ago
Source: IDC. Bank of China chief executive officer, Longjian Chen seen here with SA's minister of trade and industry, Ebrahim Patel signing in the new framework agreement.
#BRICS2023: Brics Summit ushers in new era as IDC and Bank of China sign historic MOU23 hours ago
Image source: Warakorn Harnprasop –
Energy Block Exemptions published25 May 2023
More than 200 companies on show at Buy Local Summit & Expo
More than 200 companies on show at Buy Local Summit & Expo28 Mar 2023
Source: Supplied. The delegation of global Pfizer executives, and members of the US Consulate and the Trade, Industry and Competition are pictured here with Minister Ebrahim Patel.
Global president of Pfizer opens Cape's new Pfizer and Biovac facility10 Mar 2023
Sappi Saiccor Mill expansion and environmental upgrade project lauded by President Ramaphosa
SappiSappi Saiccor Mill expansion and environmental upgrade project lauded by President Ramaphosa21 Sep 2022
Image supplied
Serious concern at steady decline in uptake of galvanised steel5 Nov 2021
SA's energy landscape is evolving, partly driven by climate change goals
SA's energy landscape is evolving, partly driven by climate change goals27 Oct 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz