Rescue efforts continue amidst extensive damage and road closures

27 Sep 2023
Rescue teams are still searching for three people who went missing in severe floods in the Overberg region in which more than two months' worth of rain fell
Source:
Source: Pexels

The region has been heavily battered by a Level 9 storm which raged over large parts of the western and southern Cape over the weekend. Disaster Management says an extensive mop-up operation is still underway, and that it is providing ongoing logistical support with several rescues as people are trapped on the wrong side of rivers, and a lot of the houses are submerged in water.

Overberg Disaster Management chief Reynard Geldenhuys says the region's municipalities are working with disaster management to do damage assessments.

Meanwhile, Cape Town mayor Geordin-Hill Lewis says a recently signed Major Incident Declaration will go a long way in helping to repair parts of the city worst affected by the recent Cape storm.

Lewis signed the document yesterday for additional resources and relief measures to be made available to deal with the aftermath of the weekend storm.

Thousands of people were left destitute when the Level 9 storm blew off the roofs of homes in Cape Town and the Overberg area. Residents in the informal settlements of Sir Lowry's Pass, Macassar, Khayelitsha, and Philippi are grappling with the aftermath of the storm and face the daunting challenge of salvaging their belongings inundated by water, mud, and dirt.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones through the various tragic incidents that took place during the storm. We keep those families in our prayers and thoughts,” Lewis said.

Residents are asked to take note of the following road closures:

  • N2 Route-Botrivier to Caledon

  • N12 Route - Meiringspoort

  • R321 Grabouw to Villiersdorp

  • R43 Villiersdorp to Caledon

  • R45 Franschhoek Pass

  • R320 Hermanus to Caledon

  • R44 Bettys Bay to Kleinmond

  • R44 Clarence Drive

floods, Alan Winde, informal settlements, Geordin Hill Lewis

