Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Grapevine CommunicationsSo InteractiveDentsuClockworkJacaranda FMKantarEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyMultiChoiceHavas JohannesburgTractor OutdoorHOT 102.7FMBroad MediaScan Display3RCBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

OOH Company news South Africa

Advertising trends

Trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Another digital milestone for Provantage

16 Jan 2023
Issued by: Twiga Communications
Provantage, a leader in Digital-Out-Of-Home (DOOH) innovations across Africa is excited to announce that it is currently the only media owner on the continent to have joined the Global Digital Out of Home community via its membership of the DPAA.
Another digital milestone for Provantage

The DPAA provides a forum for global collaboration between digital networks, tech firms, research companies, content providers, media agencies and advertisers. The organisation is the leading global trade marketing association, connecting out-of-home media with the advertising community while exploring the growing role of DOOH in today’s omnichannel mix. DPAA members have access to an extensive database of research, best practices, and case studies on the global advertising ecosystem among others.

Another digital milestone for Provantage

Provantage CEO Jacques Du Preez says this collaboration further strengthen the company’s position as a leader in digital OOH in Africa. “We are the largest Digital Placed-Based Network provider on the continent which includes rotating digital billboards and our SONAR offering which allows for OOH messaging to further extend its reach into the mobile OOH space. It is therefore advantageous for us to be a part of a global association that will help enhance our digital services. Through this, Provantage will be exposed to global players, thought leaders and innovations, adding impetus to our ongoing efforts of pushing digital boundaries, not only in the South African context, but internationally too.”

With two decades of providing brands with leading out-of-home solutions, Provantage continues to leverage digital integration to the benefit of advertisers, ensuring seamless and impactful connections with audiences daily. From brand activations and billboards to Transit, Mall, Golf and Airport media, Provantage continues exposing brands to consumers. This alongside providing advertisers with the comfort of knowing that their brands are ever-present due to an omnichannel view and triangulated execution, effectively delivered through its field sales and merchandising solutions.

Du Preez says the group enables brands to reach vast audiences at various touchpoints, helping advertisers and brands connect to millions of people daily through an inventory which includes 50 Large-Format Digital, and close on 2,000 TV screens. “Provantage is moving towards modernising the DOOH space across Africa, taking it from a one-dimensional, billboard dominant sector, to a multi-dimensional medium. One that strategically captures a multitude of audiences and consumers through multiple formats and touchpoints. We pride ourselves in leading the way in digital innovation across Africa, which prompted the move to Provantage becoming a DPAA member, and in so doing, becoming the very first DOOH media owner on the continent to do so.”

With an impeccable track record and reputation, Provantage has grown exponentially and is at the forefront of revolutionizing the DOOH media industry in Africa. Du Preez firmly believes that investing in systems, people, and infrastructure is the future. “Exploration of consumer insights ensures our service delivers relevant and effective DOOH marketing and advertising solutions. Our digital networks add immense value to brands and advertisers, as well as millions of commuters, shoppers, golfers and travellers every day.”

Another digital milestone for Provantage
NextOptions
Read more: Provantage, Twiga Communications, Out-of-Home advertising, DOOH, Jacques du Preez

Related

Ben Harris. Source: Supplied.
#BizTrends2023: Out of home media will shine, says Tractor Outdoor MD9 Jan 2023
Image supplied. Pernod Ricard launched Phakamisa iSpirit in 2021 re-routing its festive season investment traditionally spent on imports into the local South African economy instead
#BehindtheCampaign: 'Phakamisa iSpirit' for Pernod Ricard13 Dec 2022
Supplied. The average dwell time at forecourts is 15 minutes, yet they remain an underutilised market
Forecourts: the perfect DOOH marketing opportunity20 Jul 2022
Supplied. World Out of Home Organization (WOO) president Tom Goddard addresses delegates at the WOO's Global Congress in Toronto
Classic Out of Home: key to OOH Golden Age31 May 2022
Primedia Outdoor continues to invest in Digital Out-of-Home with Rank-TV refurbishment project
Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Outdoor continues to invest in Digital Out-of-Home with Rank-TV refurbishment project9 May 2022
Source: ©bandit.com.au
3D OOH Nike activation celebrates Air Max Day23 Mar 2022
A DOOH camapign by Kevani, an out of home (OOH) sales organisation headquartered in LA in the US during the Super Bowl
Out of Home: driving home the purchasing decision8 Mar 2022
5 key DOOH take-outs for the next 12 months
Tractor Outdoor5 key DOOH take-outs for the next 12 months21 Feb 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz